Keller, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lombardo Custom Apparel owner has over 30 years of experience under its belt

Lombardo Custom Apparel recently added a line of golf and resort wear. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Jay Lombardo said when he was in college at the University of North Texas, instead of waiting tables like many college kids, he chose an unconventional path. “I love clothes,” he said. “So, I went down to the apparel mart and got my way into Calvin Klein’s showroom and sold on consignment. I sold clothes to all my friends and fraternity brothers.”
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Resale store for luxury brands 2nd Street opening in Frisco

2nd Street occupies a nearly 6,500 square foot storefront in Frisco. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) A new store called 2nd Street will sell luxury clothing items at a discounted price when its doors open on January 7 in Frisco. The brand, which buys and resells clothing and accessories, originated in Melrose, California and now has more than eighteen locations. The Frisco store, located in the Centre at Preston Ridge will carry approximately 15,000 items including men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories from Japanese, American and European designer brands, according to a media release. The Frisco store is located at 3333 Preston Rd Ste. 401 and is the company's 12th store. https://2ndstreetusa.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas PGA moves into office with plans for spring grand opening

The finishing touches are still being put on the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Northern Texas Professional Golfers’ Association is getting settled into a new office building in Frisco after moving in on December 7. The building located on the PGA Frisco campus is named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. The 7,000-square-foot facility will provide 19 offices, two conference rooms, an intern workspace, a break room, showers, lockers and storage for Section and Foundation staff, according to previous Community Impact reporting.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Meat U Anywhere, Tio Carlos and more dining features from Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth

The St. Louis Cut Ribs are $21 per pound at Meat U Anywhere Trophy Club. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Keller-Roanoke-Northeast Fort Worth edition of Community Impact Newspaper in 2022. Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador...
FORT WORTH, TX
Madoc

Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business

Owners are inviting fans and guests for a week-long celebration for their first location starting on January 21st, 2023. Chef Point Watauga, known for serving a range of cuisine from American to Italian and African delicacies, is about to be closed. The owners of the 5-star family restaurant, located in a gas station in Watauga announced recently that they will be closing their first location on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
WATAUGA, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Dallas ISD discusses academic calendars, short-term rental regulations and more top news stories in Lake Highlands, Lakewood

Woodrow Wilson High School is among the Dallas ISD schools to have adopted the base calendar for the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Lake Highlands and Lakewood in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Dallas ISD...
DALLAS, TX
healthcareguys.com

Everything You Need To Know About Getting Dental Implant Crowns

Getting dental implant crowns in Fort Worth, TX, is a great way to improve the look and feel of your smile. If you’re considering getting dental implant crowns, you need to know a few important things before deciding. From understanding the benefits to learning about the cost, this guide will cover everything you need to know about getting dental implant crowns in Fort Worth, TX.
FORT WORTH, TX
