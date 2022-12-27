I say, keep the case open. They are making new advances in DNA and forensic technology all of the time. I am sure at some point they will be able to extract residual DNA from in between layers of duct tape; or some other technology that has yet to be developed.Those little girls and their families deserve to have the case kept open until someone can definitively say "This is who done it and this is how we know they did it."
So did the parents sue the Girl Scouts? If they knew there was warning notes and other things they shouldn't have had camp! I would be curious is they knew this and didn't tell. That might make a big difference in letting their daughters go to camp. RIP Little Ones. I always remember this and my Heartbreakers for all the family and friends..
I remember when this happened at Locust Grove. I watched the recent TV show about the case. I was shocked about the warning note and I have always wondered why no adults in their tent? I knew an OSBI agent that worked the case and I know he was affected by what he saw. He said when he would go home for rest he would wake his children just to hug them. RIP little Angels.
