NCAA Football: Camellia Bowl-Georgia Southern at Buffalo

By Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago
Buffalo holds off Georgia Southern to win Camellia Bowl

Alex McNulty kicked three field goals to set a career record and help Buffalo defeat Georgia Southern 23-21 on Tuesday in the Camellia Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.

