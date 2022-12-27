Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Democrat Squeaks Out Narrow Win in Arizona AG Race After Recount
Democrat Kris Mayes’ win as Arizona’s new attorney general was validated Thursday after the state held a recount with more than 2.5 million votes. Mayes ultimately held a 0.01 percentage margin over Republican Abe Hamadeh. The recount was initially called when Mayes led Hamadeh by just a little over 500 votes earlier in December. “The purpose of a recount is to ensure accurate vote totals are put forth, as it is reasonable to expect some level of human error in a dynamic, high-stress, deadline intensive process involving counting hundreds of thousands of ballots,” said officials of Pinal County, which found additional votes in the recount for both candidates. Hamadeh wanted a delay because of the newly-found votes and requested for the current Republican attorney general to remain in office until the process was investigated. But a judge denied the request, and Mayes took the lead with an even smaller margin—just 280 votes.
Daily Beast
Here’s Why MAGA Diehards Are Thrilled About the Arizona Recount
A recount of votes in a neck-and-neck Arizona election on Thursday confirmed the victory of Democratic attorney general candidate Kris Mayes over GOP candidate Abe Hamadeh. But for some diehard election-denying Republicans, the recount was further “evidence” that the right had actually won the state. While most Republicans...
