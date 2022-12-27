ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCS director says leaking gym must be addressed soon

By By Jeff Bobo Editor
Rogersville City School Director Edwin Jarnagin told his Board of Education earlier this month that gym leaks should be repaired soon or it won’t be safe to hold home basketball games when it’s raining.

At its Dec. 13 meeting the RCS BOE voted to increase its bid threshold from $10,000 to $25,000 in accordance with a recent change in state law.

Jarnagin noted that the bid threshold change will allow him to obtain the services of an architect to more quickly evaluate the gym roof and come up with a repair plan.

“We had one (leak) and now we have three,” Jarnagin told the board. “We had one (architect quote) that came in at $13,000 which we couldn’t do because of the (previous $10,000) bid limit.”

Jarnagin added, “We’re going to have to have something done to the roof because it’s going to get to the point we can’t play home ballgames if it’s raining. You can mop up one little spot, but mopping up three is not safe for us to do.”

Elevator issues

Jarnagin also reported at the Dec. 13 meeting that the school’s two elevators had been evaluated and he anticipates having to advertise for bids to make repairs to one of the elevators.

Jarnagin noted that there’s no safety issues with the elevators, although a minor alignment repair is needed on one elevator to eliminate a noise and avoid potentially more serious and costly repairs in the future.

“There’s not a danger,” Jarnagin said. “It’s just a little bit out of alignment. We feel we can do some preventative repair before we go the other route and spend $100,000, and bid it. Architects won’t hardly bid that because theres so much opportunity to miss something.”

Director’s Evaluation

Chairman Reed Matney provided each board member a Director’s Evaluation form for Jarnagin which he asked them to fill out and place in the mail.

Matney said he would schedule a meeting with Jarnagin to discuss the results, which will be reported at the January BOE meeting.

