Little's recent Taiwan trade mission visit elicits response from China

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little recently returned from his second official trade mission as governor, traveling to Singapore and Taiwan — the latter of which elicited an immediate response from the Chinese government.

As part of his visit to Taiwan, Little met President Tsai Ing-wen, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

China officially claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and its government rebukes visits there from foreign governments and other perceived acknowledgments of Taiwan’s sovereignty. Notably, when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in August, China immediately responded by performing military maneuvers.

Little’s trip to the island sparked a much milder response, but the Chinese government did promptly contact the governor’s office via phone following his visit.

In regards to the trip, Little’s office issued the statement: “The Chinese and Taiwanese governments have a complicated relationship. It is not uncommon for China to take an interest in a trade mission to Taiwan. Idaho continues to have a very strong business relationship with Taiwan — reaffirmed by multiple trade missions, support from the Idaho legislature, and expanding partnerships across many private industries.”

For three consecutive years, the Idaho Legislature has passed a resolution reaffirming the state’s “commitment to a strong relationship with Taiwan.”

Taiwan is Idaho’s second-largest export destination, according to the press release. In 2021, companies there bought more than $470 million in Idaho products — of those exports, 69% were electrical equipment and machinery, according to an Idaho Commerce fact sheet.

As part of the trip, he also met with new suppliers and existing partners, attended an Idaho food event and met with the Taiwan Flour Mills Association.

Little and the trade delegation also traveled to Singapore, which represents Idaho’s fourth-largest export market, accounting for more than $217 million in exports. Electrical equipment and machinery is also the largest share of Idaho’s exports there, at about 40%.

This recent nine-day trade mission included representatives from Idaho National Laboratory, the Idaho Potato Commission, Idaho Wheat Commission, and private businesses. It was Little’s second trade mission as governor; his first mission was in 2019 when he and other officials traveled to Taiwan and Hong Kong.