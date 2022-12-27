Read full article on original website
Gonzaga battles Pepperdine in West Coast Conference opener
Some would say the hardest part of the season is over for the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs, who head into conference play after battling through arguably the toughest nonconference slate in program history. Though the Pepperdine Waves (7-7) don’t quite stack up to some of the other opponents the Zags...
FOX Sports
Lewis leads Pepperdine against No. 10 Gonzaga after 23-point game
Pepperdine Waves (7-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-3) BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Maxwell Lewis scored 23 points in Pepperdine's 76-66 loss to the Iona Gaels. The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga rewind: Efton Reid III stays course, gets rewarded in second half of Eastern Oregon romp
Matt Kemp has faced two renditions of Gonzaga in his two years as Eastern Oregon’s basketball coach. The first one beat his NAIA Mountaineers 115-62 in a preseason exhibition. The second one blew past EOU 120-42 on Wednesday, setting program records for margin of defeat (78 points) and total field goals made (51).
KXLY
A short break before the next storm – Matt
We will have a short break from active weather on Thursday morning before more snow arrives Thursday evening in the Inland Northwest. Light snow flurries continue to fall around the region on Wednesday afternoon. These will gradually fade away as we go deeper into the night. Snow for the next...
Southwest delays, cancellations affect travelers out of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines passengers who’ve faced days of delays and cancellations, including at Spokane International Airport. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights on Tuesday, including 70% of flights out of Spokane. An employee told 4 News Now that on an average day, about 11 Southwest flights leave through Spokane International Airport....
$3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint
😍 Life is but a dream when you're Idaho Barbie. ⛰️ From her sense of adventure and athleticism, to her appreciation of wild life and free-thinking nature, Barbie is right at home in Sandpoint, Idaho. 🤩 Have the best time scrolling through this stunning Barbie Dreamhouse listed for...
nbcrightnow.com
The 'Flightmare' continues: locals still experiencing traveling issues
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights over the last few days. The airline is still trying to recover from an internal meltdown... triggered by winter storms in the height of holiday travel. The effects for Southwest passengers continue across the country, here locally is no exception.
Idaho Has POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year Finalist on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on KIFI
Christopher LePeilbet, from Post Falls, is one of twenty-nine finalists from around the country in New York City for the iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration. The post Idaho Has POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year Finalist on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on KIFI appeared first on Local News 8.
Where can I find the best burrito in Spokane?
Looking for a large Steak Burrito, need a spot where they cook the flour tortilla a bit too and it has the dark spots on it I don’t like raw tortillas. If anybody has he drop on a place like this let me know please.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
KHQ Right Now
I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane
Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
nbcrightnow.com
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
POST FALLS, Idaho - Law enforcement has confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. Officials did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured.
Alaska Airlines flights resume, updates at major WA and local airports
REGIONAL – Alaska Airlines has resumed flights in and out of Washington but some flyers are still experiencing delays with this and other airlines. Some of those delays have been due to the winter weather, however, some airlines, like Southwest, have been struggling with what is described as a “systems issue.” Alaska Airlines officials said the airline is working to...
When does winter weather usually end in Spokane?
I moved Spokane for a great job and am about to start my first winter here. Snow is sometimes nice, but I don't like the feeling of having all of my front door covered in thick snow. And the community service workers are often not prompt in clearing it.
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
‘You got to survive out here’: Melting snow causes flooding at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Melting snow is making life at Camp Hope even harder. Flooding is forcing the camp to make changes to keep people warm and dry. “Look — look at the place,” exclaimed Delilah Gamez, who used to live at the camp. “I mean, it’s difficult. You got to survive out here.” Survival is even harder in messy weather...
Spokane couple accused of stealing trailer arrested in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police officers arrested two people from Spokane who are accused of stealing a trailer and possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer on Sunday. An ISP trooper was patrolling near Lewiston Hill on US 95 and saw the trailer being pulled by an unlicensed GMC Sierra....
Which restaurant is bad enough that you never go there again in Spokane?
Looking for poor quality, overpriced restaurants to recommend to my enemies.
Post Register
Police shoot man they say was ramming vehicles in north Idaho
POST FALLS (AP) — Officers shot a motorist who was ramming vehicles in Post Falls and a patrol car on Interstate 90, police said. The Post Falls Police Department said officers tried to stop a man driving a truck Thursday morning who appeared to be intentionally hitting other cars in Post Falls.
Idaho Transportation Department looking for a specialist to help contain oil leak in lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A specialized contractor is being sought to stop oil leaking from sunken construction equipment at Higgens Point, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Idaho Transportation Department is working with the Department of Environmental Quality "to implement a quick and minimally...
