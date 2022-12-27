ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Lewis leads Pepperdine against No. 10 Gonzaga after 23-point game

Pepperdine Waves (7-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-3) BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Maxwell Lewis scored 23 points in Pepperdine's 76-66 loss to the Iona Gaels. The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A short break before the next storm – Matt

We will have a short break from active weather on Thursday morning before more snow arrives Thursday evening in the Inland Northwest. Light snow flurries continue to fall around the region on Wednesday afternoon. These will gradually fade away as we go deeper into the night. Snow for the next...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Southwest delays, cancellations affect travelers out of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines passengers who’ve faced days of delays and cancellations, including at Spokane International Airport. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights on Tuesday, including 70% of flights out of Spokane. An employee told 4 News Now that on an average day, about 11 Southwest flights leave through Spokane International Airport....
SPOKANE, WA
103.5 KISSFM

$3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint

😍 Life is but a dream when you're Idaho Barbie. ⛰️ From her sense of adventure and athleticism, to her appreciation of wild life and free-thinking nature, Barbie is right at home in Sandpoint, Idaho. 🤩 Have the best time scrolling through this stunning Barbie Dreamhouse listed for...
SANDPOINT, ID
nbcrightnow.com

The 'Flightmare' continues: locals still experiencing traveling issues

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights over the last few days. The airline is still trying to recover from an internal meltdown... triggered by winter storms in the height of holiday travel. The effects for Southwest passengers continue across the country, here locally is no exception.
RICHLAND, WA
KHQ Right Now

I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane

Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road

POST FALLS, Idaho - Law enforcement has confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. Officials did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured.
POST FALLS, ID
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Alaska Airlines flights resume, updates at major WA and local airports

REGIONAL – Alaska Airlines has resumed flights in and out of Washington but some flyers are still experiencing delays with this and other airlines. Some of those delays have been due to the winter weather, however, some airlines, like Southwest, have been struggling with what is described as a “systems issue.” Alaska Airlines officials said the airline is working to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane couple accused of stealing trailer arrested in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police officers arrested two people from Spokane who are accused of stealing a trailer and possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer on Sunday. An ISP trooper was patrolling near Lewiston Hill on US 95 and saw the trailer being pulled by an unlicensed GMC Sierra....
LEWISTON, ID
Post Register

Police shoot man they say was ramming vehicles in north Idaho

POST FALLS (AP) — Officers shot a motorist who was ramming vehicles in Post Falls and a patrol car on Interstate 90, police said. The Post Falls Police Department said officers tried to stop a man driving a truck Thursday morning who appeared to be intentionally hitting other cars in Post Falls.
POST FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy