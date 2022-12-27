The FTX collapse shook up the crypto market, and billions of {dollars} are at present locked up within the now-defunct crypto trade. On prime of that, FTX was such an enormous participant that the contagion unfold to different crypto gamers, together with several trading powerhouses, popular DeFi protocols, and decentralized exchanges. Belief within the crypto ecosystem is at its lowest degree. Buyers are withdrawing funds from main centralized exchanges whereas the sales of cold wallets are up.

2 DAYS AGO