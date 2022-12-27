ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants

It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers

On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing

The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Brandon Gomes: Dodgers Exploring ‘Different Avenues’ For Roster Upgrades

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason with more than a dozen players reaching free agency, and it has amounted to significant roster turnover thus far. Among those who signed elsewhere include Tyler Anderson, Cody Bellinger, Andrew Heaney and Trea Turner. Justin Turner reportedly agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, but that has not been officially announced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade Twins must make this offseason

The Minnesota Twins haven’t had a great offseason. They entered with the main goal being to find a way to re-sign Carlos Correa after he opted out of his deal, but ended up watching him sign with the San Francisco Giants, before going back on that deal and joining the New York Mets instead. By the time that all took place, most of the top free agents on the market had already been signed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dodgers next move after quiet free agency, revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ offseason was highlighted by the signings of SP Noah Syndergaard and OF/DH JD Martinez in free agency. But the Dodgers could still be looking to add talent. Dodgers’ beat writer Juan Toribio recently revealed that LA is still in the market for pitching depth, per Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players

The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams

Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa

Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through. Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in... The post Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation

It’s definitely not abnormal for Major League Baseball to have to handle umpires retiring after the season. But following the 2022 MLB season, the league is facing an absolutely insane number of umpires retiring. As ESPN reports, ten different MLB umpires, including seven crew chiefs, are preparing to retire from their positions at the end Read more... The post MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Mets still working through contract clauses with Carlos Correa

Things have definitely been slow lately with the New York Mets and Carlos Correa. Perhaps, some concern has grown for Mets fans as time continues to pass by without a deal. However, the most recent report indicates that the Mets are still well-positioned for the talented, prized Correa. Mets “working...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy