Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants
It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Dodger Justin Turner Questions Why So Many Umpires Suddenly Retired
Ten umpires are retiring this week, and former Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wondered aloud whether it's related to MLB's upcoming rule changes.
Yardbarker
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Yardbarker
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
Yardbarker
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion James Worthy outlined his thoughts on the team's future. Taking to Twitter to respond to a fan question of what the franchise must do to get back to being title contenders, the 61-year-old had a simple response. Worthy wanted the Lakers to focus on building...
Yardbarker
Brandon Gomes: Dodgers Exploring ‘Different Avenues’ For Roster Upgrades
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason with more than a dozen players reaching free agency, and it has amounted to significant roster turnover thus far. Among those who signed elsewhere include Tyler Anderson, Cody Bellinger, Andrew Heaney and Trea Turner. Justin Turner reportedly agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, but that has not been officially announced.
1 perfect MLB trade Twins must make this offseason
The Minnesota Twins haven’t had a great offseason. They entered with the main goal being to find a way to re-sign Carlos Correa after he opted out of his deal, but ended up watching him sign with the San Francisco Giants, before going back on that deal and joining the New York Mets instead. By the time that all took place, most of the top free agents on the market had already been signed.
Dodgers: Examining the Future for Nick Frasso, LA Pitching Prospect
Nick Frasso was acquired in the Mitch White trade
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
Former Angels All-Star Designated for Assignment By Giants
He appeared in 108 games with the Angels between 2019 and 2020.
Yardbarker
Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
RUMOR: Dodgers next move after quiet free agency, revealed
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ offseason was highlighted by the signings of SP Noah Syndergaard and OF/DH JD Martinez in free agency. But the Dodgers could still be looking to add talent. Dodgers’ beat writer Juan Toribio recently revealed that LA is still in the market for pitching depth, per Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter.
Angels Fans React to LA Signing Brandon Drury to Two-Year Deal
Fans are excited about him joining an already stacked lineup.
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A former member of both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, among others, will be headed to the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams
Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa
Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through. Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in... The post Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation
It’s definitely not abnormal for Major League Baseball to have to handle umpires retiring after the season. But following the 2022 MLB season, the league is facing an absolutely insane number of umpires retiring. As ESPN reports, ten different MLB umpires, including seven crew chiefs, are preparing to retire from their positions at the end Read more... The post MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Mets still working through contract clauses with Carlos Correa
Things have definitely been slow lately with the New York Mets and Carlos Correa. Perhaps, some concern has grown for Mets fans as time continues to pass by without a deal. However, the most recent report indicates that the Mets are still well-positioned for the talented, prized Correa. Mets “working...
