The funny and wacky of Arizona sports in 2022

It’s not just about wins and losses. The Arizona sports landscape provided LOLs and LMAOs in the past year, too. After culling the past year’s archives of our Haboob Blog — Arizona Sports’ section for the viral, funny and wacky — let’s dive into the 2022 calendar year’s most laughable stories.
Arizona teams and their best performances of 2022

As 2022 closes, it’s a good time to celebrate the accomplishments by some of our local sports teams and their athletes. From crazy comebacks to strings of strong play to individual outbursts that helped their teams rally, here are some of the best performances — from the team and player perspectives — of the past calendar year.
Coyotes still have Leafs’ number, beat Toronto for 4th straight time

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes (13-6-5) became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season.
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

