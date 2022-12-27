Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Related
WIFR
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
WIFR
Traffic crash involving injures on Auburn St.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Evergreen Street, due to a traffic crash involving 2 vehicles. Rockford police attempted to perform a traffic stop on one vehicle, when it took off. The first vehicle crashed into the second one. At least 2 people suffered non-life threatening injures.
Freeport pedestrian dies after being hit by car
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 22-year-old Freeport man was killed on Friday when he was hit by a car. Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. They found the […]
WIFR
Victim identified in Rockton fatal crash
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old Shirland man who died in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified. The man was identified as Nathan Shockley and he died from blunt trauma of the head according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s office. First-arriving crews say the vehicle crashed into a...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested after argument led to stealing and crashing U-Haul
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Thursday after an argument between him and a woman led to him crashing a stolen U-Haul into her car. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrived near Northport and Knutson Drive at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a domestic disturbance. A man...
WIFR
Wisconsin teen suffers serious injuries after snowmobile crash
NEWARK, WIS. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after a snowmobile accident this week. Authorities say the teen was thrown from a snowmobile in Rock County Wednesday afternoon. According to sheriff’s deputies, the teen was driving the snowmobile in the 6700 block of South County Highway H when the incident happened.
Machesney Park firefighter died in line of duty on Christmas
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned on Thursday about the sudden death of a local first responder. North Park Firefighter Brian Rehnberg died on Christmas Day. North Park Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom said that the 50-year-old died in the line of duty, passing away shortly after returning home from his shift and responding […]
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested for 4 burglary charges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested on several burglary charges, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD). A search warrant was served at an apartment unit on the 1500 block of Wright St. on Dec. 21. Officials entered and collected evidence from the apartment. The 49-year-old suspect...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene on the East side, Earlier tonight
Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources are reporting several emergency personnel.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a major accident in Rockford
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a major accident in Rockford. On Auburn, in front of On The Way. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has landed near...
WIFR
Family of fatal hit-and-run victim in Rockford searches for answers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justice and answers. Those are the demands for the family of a Rockford woman who was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning. “She didn’t do nothing to them,” said Lisa Judson’s Brother Kelvin. “Why did they steal my sister from me?”
WIFR
One found dead in crashed vehicle on Shirland Road
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a crashed car was found in a ditch on Shirland Road this morning. Officials tell 23 News they believe the crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning in the 6600 block of Shirland Road, but the car wasn’t found until later by a passerby.
x1071.com
Vehicle Strikes House in Lafayette County Accident
One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident around 9:30am Thursday near Shullsburg. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to the accident on Rennick Road. 73 year old Linda Ballard of Shullsburg was traveling on Rennick Road when she encountered slippery road conditions causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a house. Ballard’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Ballard was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Shullsburg Fire Department, Shullsburg EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.
MyStateline.com
Man found dead in crashed car in Rockton
A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. Belvidere Police offering free rides home on New …. Belvidere residents going...
Fox17
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford
Reports of a shooting incident on the East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
nbc15.com
Over a dozen shell casings found on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen shell casings were found on Madison’s north side after shots were fired Thursday, police reported. In the incident report released Friday, the Madison Police Department said its officers arrived around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Northridge Terrace after multiple people heard shots fired.
Man arrested after allegedly threatening people at Walworth Co. party, shooting at police
Authorities in Walworth County say a SWAT team was called early Thursday morning after getting reports of a man with a gun threatening people at a house party.
Man who died after driving into Yahara River south of Stoughton identified
TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. — A man who died after he drove into the Yahara River on Christmas Eve was identified Wednesday. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jacob C. Kleven, 45, of Stoughton died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at around 8:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hammond Road. Kleven was pronounced dead...
Man found dead on Christmas Eve; nothing suspicious found at scene, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — A man was found dead at a Madison restaurant on Christmas Eve, the city’s police department said Tuesday. Officers were sent to a restaurant in the 1300 block of East Washington Ave. at around 10:30 p.m. after a man was found unresponsive. Life-saving measures were attempted but he could not be revived. Police said nothing suspicious was...
Comments / 0