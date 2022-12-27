ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockton, IL

WIFR

Freeport man killed in vehicle crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Traffic crash involving injures on Auburn St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Evergreen Street, due to a traffic crash involving 2 vehicles. Rockford police attempted to perform a traffic stop on one vehicle, when it took off. The first vehicle crashed into the second one. At least 2 people suffered non-life threatening injures.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport pedestrian dies after being hit by car

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 22-year-old Freeport man was killed on Friday when he was hit by a car. Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. They found the […]
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Victim identified in Rockton fatal crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old Shirland man who died in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified. The man was identified as Nathan Shockley and he died from blunt trauma of the head according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s office. First-arriving crews say the vehicle crashed into a...
ROCKTON, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested after argument led to stealing and crashing U-Haul

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Thursday after an argument between him and a woman led to him crashing a stolen U-Haul into her car. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrived near Northport and Knutson Drive at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a domestic disturbance. A man...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Wisconsin teen suffers serious injuries after snowmobile crash

NEWARK, WIS. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after a snowmobile accident this week. Authorities say the teen was thrown from a snowmobile in Rock County Wednesday afternoon. According to sheriff’s deputies, the teen was driving the snowmobile in the 6700 block of South County Highway H when the incident happened.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested for 4 burglary charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested on several burglary charges, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD). A search warrant was served at an apartment unit on the 1500 block of Wright St. on Dec. 21. Officials entered and collected evidence from the apartment. The 49-year-old suspect...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

One found dead in crashed vehicle on Shirland Road

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a crashed car was found in a ditch on Shirland Road this morning. Officials tell 23 News they believe the crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning in the 6600 block of Shirland Road, but the car wasn’t found until later by a passerby.
ROCKTON, IL
x1071.com

Vehicle Strikes House in Lafayette County Accident

One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident around 9:30am Thursday near Shullsburg. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to the accident on Rennick Road. 73 year old Linda Ballard of Shullsburg was traveling on Rennick Road when she encountered slippery road conditions causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a house. Ballard’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Ballard was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Shullsburg Fire Department, Shullsburg EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com

Man found dead in crashed car in Rockton

A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. Belvidere Police offering free rides home on New …. Belvidere residents going...
ROCKTON, IL
Fox17

Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford

Reports of a shooting incident on the East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Over a dozen shell casings found on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen shell casings were found on Madison’s north side after shots were fired Thursday, police reported. In the incident report released Friday, the Madison Police Department said its officers arrived around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Northridge Terrace after multiple people heard shots fired.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man found dead on Christmas Eve; nothing suspicious found at scene, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — A man was found dead at a Madison restaurant on Christmas Eve, the city’s police department said Tuesday. Officers were sent to a restaurant in the 1300 block of East Washington Ave. at around 10:30 p.m. after a man was found unresponsive. Life-saving measures were attempted but he could not be revived. Police said nothing suspicious was...
MADISON, WI

