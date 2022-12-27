Read full article on original website
Kristin Fairlie Developing Adult Animated Series Inspired By Little Bear as a Grown Up
Kristin Fairlie, the voice of Little Bear in Nickelodeon's beloved animated preschool series of the same name, has revealed that she is currently developing a brand new adult animated series inspired by Little Bear being a grown up and navigating adult life!. Speaking to the Splat Attack Podcast, Fairlie revealed...
Holiday Special: "Book Two: Earth" with Mike DiMartino & Bryan Konietzko | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Holiday Special: "Book Two: Earth" with Mike DiMartino & Bryan Konietzko | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Happy holidays from your friends at Braving the Elements! This week, our gift to you is one of our favorite conversations we've had with Avatar show creators (and our two dads), Mike DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko! We get into the beginnings of Book 2 and how this season came to be in the Avatarverse.
Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' to Recreate the Original's Iconic Opening
Director Michael Goi, who worked on Netflix's upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation, describes one of the opening scenes for the show. After several years with few details about what fans can expect from Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, audiences have finally been given their first description of one of the show's first few scenes, and it appears it will mirror Nickelodeon's beloved animated series closely.
Q&A Live: Will There Be a Sabrina Reboot? | Melissa Joan Hart
Q&A Live: Will There Be a Sabrina Reboot? | Melissa Joan Hart. Melissa and Amanda head to Instagram live to answer your questions. - Will There Be a Sabrina, The Teenage Witch Reboot?. - Was Melissa Asked to be on Chilling Adventures?. - What was it like making Can’t Hardly...
Nicktoons Global to Premiere New Episodes of 'Middlemost Post' From January 2
Nicktoons Global will start to premiere brand new episodes of Middlemost Post from Monday 2nd January 2023! Nicktoons Global is available in Germany, Russia, Adria countries (Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia), Turkey, Arabia, and across Asia. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy With Steady Stream of New Premium Content for 2022-23 Season!
Who’s The Bigger DRAMA Queen? 👑 | Loud House vs Big Nate | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe
Who’s The Bigger DRAMA Queen? 👑 | Loud House vs Big Nate | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe. Lola Loud and Dee Dee Holloway - while the two are from totally different worlds, there is one thing they have in common… they know how to add DRAMA to any situation! But which of the two is the Drama QUEEN? Let’s find out as Lola and Dee Dee face-off, as we showcase their most dramatic moments from The Loud House and Big Nate!
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 6 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 6 | Outright Games. Hey PAW Patrol 🐾! It’s not like Chase to not report for duty. With Liberty being streetwise and Rubble being handy with the drill, Chase will be found in no time! 🎮 #PAWPatrolTheMovie #adventurecitycalls.
Pluto TV x Drew Barrymore Hero | Pluto TV
Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Pluto TV Launches New Global Brand Campaign Starring Drew Barrymore!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, Google News, Tumblr, via RSS and more for the latest Nickelodeon and Pluto TV News and Highlights!
Nickelodeon Scraps 'Phoebe and Her Unicorn'
In June 2020, it was revealed that Nickelodeon had won the rights to Dana Simpson’s comic strip Phoebe and Her Unicorn, a property that the studio was eyeing as a multi-platform franchise across an TV animated series, movies and more. However, Simpson has revealed in a damning social media post that Nickelodeon has decided to not move ahead with the project, citing network concerns that the series wouldn't cater enough to a male audience. Simpson's post can be found below.
Nickelodeon The Most Watched Kids Channel in 2022
RANK - NETWORK - VIEWERS - % CHANGE (in brackets) 45. Nickelodeon - 287,000 (-14%) 47. Nick at Nite - 283,000 (-21%) 79. Nick Jr. - 169,000 (-27%) 106. Nicktoons - 65,000 (-2%) 126. Teennick - 43,000 (+19%) Source: Nielsen, NPM (12/27/2021-12/4/2022, Live+7 and 12/5/2022-12/18/2022, Live+SD vs. 12/28/2020-12/5/2021, Live+7 and...
Nickelodeon Greece to Premiere 'Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years' and 'Baby Shark's Big Show!' in 2023
Nick News Brief: Nickelodeon Greece (Ελλάδα) will premiere Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and Baby Shark's Big Show! in 2023!. Cosmos Health Obtains Exclusive Rights to Market and Distribute Nickelodeon's SpongeBob and PAW Patrol Kids' Vitamins in Greece and Cyprus!. Additional source: ASF /@Nick...
Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game Delivers 906k Viewers
CBS Sports and Nickelodeon’s presentation of the National Football League’s Christmas Day game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 25 averaged 22.57 million viewers. The game was watched by 21.67M viewers on CBS with 906K viewers tuning into the Nick-ified Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game edition, featuring holiday-themed augmented reality; fan-favorite characters on the field; cannons shooting snow, presents and slime; a virtual Nick blimp flying throughout the stadium; and tons of special guests; as well as SpongeBob SquarePants star Patrick Star serving as a commentator.
Peppa Pig Tales 🐷 The New Years Party! 🐷 BRAND NEW Peppa Pig Episodes
Peppa Pig Tales 🐷 The New Years Party! 🐷 BRAND NEW Peppa Pig Episodes. Stream your favorite Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. 'Peppa Pig' Introduces Show's First Same-Sex Parent Family!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, Google News, Tumblr,...
Nickelodeon UK to Premiere 'Spyders' Season 3 on Monday 9th January 2023
Nickelodeon UK & Ireland will premiere the third season of Nickelodeon's hit international original series, Spyders on Monday 9th January 2023 at 8:00pm! Following launch, new episodes will air Monday-Thursday evenings at 8:00pm on Nick UK & Eire! Additionally, the first two seasons of Spyders have just been added to Paramount+. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
