Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
NHL
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
NHL
LA Kings @ Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Ball Arena (Denver, CO) Avalanche: 19 - 12 - 2 (40 pts) Kings: 20 - 12 - 6 (46 pts) Sean Durzi is set to appear in his 100th career NHL game tonight. In doing so, Durzi can become the 11th defenseman from the 2018 NHL Draft class to reach such mark.
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 12/29/22
The Minnesota Wild came off the holidays ready to play, downing their Central Division rival Winnipeg Jets on Dec.27 to move within one point of second place. Tonight they line up against the Dallas Stars, ranked first in the Central. The battle for the top spot is a tight one and has the injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche down in fourth, while a Wild win tonight would give the top three teams an equal 21 wins on the season. With less than half of the 2022-23 season completed, there is plenty of room for movement in both directions, but there’s already a sense that this division will be a battle until the end.
NHL
Winter Classic blog: Charlie Coyle
Bruins forward discusses exciting atmosphere ahead of outdoor game against Penguins at Fenway Park. Charlie Coyle of the Boston Bruins will write a blog for NHL.com leading up to and after playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday. In...
NHL
Tuch has 4 points, Sabres defeat Bruins in OT for 6th straight win
BOSTON -- Alex Tuch had two goals and two assists, including scoring with 1:07 remaining in overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday. Tuch scored glove side from the slot off a drop pass from Dylan Cozens. "Four points,...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary at Seattle
Coming off the holiday break, the Kraken began a three-game homestand by welcoming the Flames to town. Unfortunately, the outcome was not as hoped. In the first two periods, Seattle tilted the ice their way and headed into the final 20 minutes of play tied up with Calgary. But, the visitors would apply more pressure, and even with strong play by Philipp Grubauer in net, it wasn't enough to stave off a go ahead goal by the visitors resulting in a 3-2 loss.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Close out Homestand Against Maple Leafs
Arizona has earned at least one point in three straight home games. Dec. 29, 2022 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. The Arizona Coyotes wrap up their three-game homestand on Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, fresh...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Proving Arena Size Doesn’t Matter
Home advantage, whether it be ice, field, stadium, court, etc., is a very real thing when it comes to sports. No matter the size of the venue, teams greatly benefit from playing in front of their home crowd. The Arizona Coyotes know this, and despite playing in front of only 4,600 fans, have been surging early this season when it comes to playing at Mullett Arena.
NHL
CHL notebook: Devils prospect Filmon flourishing in WHL
Swift Current forward recently had six-goal game, working on rounding out play. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
MTL@FLA: What you need to know
SUNRISE - The Habs will look to snap their three-game losing streak in their second game in as many nights, this time against the Florida Panthers. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs have started the second leg of their seven-game road trip -...
NHL
Islanders hand Blue Jackets 7th straight loss
Pageau has goal, assist for New York, which has won 3 in row. Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal in the 2nd period to lift the Islanders to a 2-1 win against the Blue Jackets. 05:00 •. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders...
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: A Podman salute to 2022
This week Razor and Mike bid farewell to 2022 and recap the top stories of the calendar year. The Podman Rush bids farewell to 2022 as Razor and Mike recap the top Dallas Stars stories of the calendar year and eagerly await the return of NYE at the AAC. Podman...
NHL
Ducks Sign Goaltender Alexander to Entry-Level Contract
The Ducks have signed goaltender Gage Alexander to a three-year entry-level contract. Alexander has been assigned to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Alexander, 20 (7/2/02), went 8-5-1 with record in 15 games this season with the Swift Current Broncos of the...
NHL
Jets at World Juniors - Day 4
All four Jets prospects end up on the winning side on Thursday. A full slate of games on Day 4 at the 2023 World Junior Championship meant all four Winnipeg Jets prospects were in action. The day all began with Brad Lambert and Finland looking for their second win in...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Wild
BLUES The St. Louis Blues did what they needed to do to get back in the win column Thursday night, beating the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1. The Blues have now earned points in 11 straight matchups with their Midwest rivals, extending a franchise record in the long-running series. The Blues excelled...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Vancouver. After a couple days away, the Flames are back in action to wrap up the calendar year with a divisional battle vs. the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's...
NHL
All Aboard the Gus Bus
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Goaltenders are notoriously weird. Generally superstitious with an air of just plain oddity, it's understandable that a player who willingly stops speeding rubber hockey pucks with his body might be a little bit…eccentric. Filip Gustavsson prefers to be what he dubs 'a boring goalie.' No...
7 things to look forward to in Boston sports in 2023
Some young and exciting players look poised to get even better while a pair of teams have championship hopes in 2023. The last calendar year brought many ups and downs in Boston sports. The Patriots suffered a playoff loss for the ages to a division rival at the start of...
