calexicochronicle.com
El Centro Hosts Dog Park Groundbreaking
EL CENTRO – The latest ground-breaking ceremony hosted by the city of El Centro along a stretch of Adams Avenue that has seen significant transformation in recent years differed from those of the past. Sure, the golden shovels, cheerful stakeholders and construction equipment were all there, this time to...
Imperial Valley ready to celebrate the new year
Some Imperial Valley residents are set to close out 2022 with a bash while others look for comfort with loved ones. The post Imperial Valley ready to celebrate the new year appeared first on KYMA.
New dog park in El Centro
The City of El Centro is having a new dog park with donors Phil and Elise Heald donating $500,000. The post New dog park in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
Yuma Medjool Date Festival Set for January 7
Celebrating a tasty fruit grown and revered locally, the Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma’s Main Street from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. A full lineup of live concert bands will perform, headlined by Fleetwood Max, considered San Diego’s finest tribute band to Fleetwood Mac. Their performance is scheduled for 7:30 that night, preceded by local favorites Checker’d Past, the Gwynn Sisters, and the Chavez Family Band.
thedesertreview.com
Ground broken for new dog park in El Centro
EL CENTRO — Canine owners celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of the city’s first dog park at 7th Street and Park Avenue. The Dog Park, located between Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skate Park and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pavilion, is part of a recreation corridor along Adams Avenue towards Fourth Street.
RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire
An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Guadalupe Quintana Alba
Guadalupe (Lupe) Q. Alba, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on December 24,. 2022. Lupe was born in Holtville, California on April 23, 1929, to Eliseo and Maria Isabel Quintana. Her family later moved to Canutillo, Durango and she returned to the United States at the age of 15. She then was a Brawley resident until the time of her death. Lupe married Henry Alba on October 3, 1954, and was married for 61 years. She enjoyed life as a homemaker and.
yumadailynews.com
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 327
The Yuma Fire Department responded to 327 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a utility trailer on fire, 1 for a burning smell in a business, 1 for the smell of gas in a business, 1 for a smoking water heater, 1 for a fire in an apartment washing machine, 1 for a commercial dumpster fire, 1 for a stove top fire, and various alarms.
Home Grown: Farmers react to shipping container removals
With fields of leafy greens just feet away from the US-Mexico border. Farmers say the Yuma economy and North America’s food security are at risk. The post Home Grown: Farmers react to shipping container removals appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
CITY OF CALEXICO DECLARES LOCAL EMERGENCY
CALEXICO, CALIF. (KYMA, KECY) - THE CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL WILL CONDUCT A SPECIAL MEETING TO DECLARE A LOCAL EMERGENCY REGARDING THE INFLUX OF MIGRANTS COMING FROM THE BORDER AND THE IMPACT OF TITLE 42 ON ITS COMMUNITY. THE CITY OF CALEXICO SAY THEY ARE NOT PREPARED FOR THIS CRISIS. MIGRANTS...
calexicochronicle.com
ECRMC Officials Respond to Pediatricians’ Concerns
EL CENTRO – Despite some initial criticism, El Centro Regional Medical Center administrators continued to offer assurances that the hospital’s plans to transition its pediatric and obstetric services to Pioneers Memorial is in both hospitals and the community’s best interest. The latest assurances came from ECRMC Chief...
Calexico man arrested in armed dispute
Calexico Police Officers learned Ramon Landeros was armed with an AK-47 rifle while wearing a tactical bulletproof vest. The post Calexico man arrested in armed dispute appeared first on KYMA.
Christmas eve attempted murder
In the early hours of Christmas Eve, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a shooting in a neighborhood off of First Avenue and 22nd St. The post Christmas eve attempted murder appeared first on KYMA.
Man caught allegedly attempting to rob two stores in Yuma
This morning, a man attempted to rob a Fry's Food Store on 24th Street and a Dollar Tree store on Catalina Drive. The post Man caught allegedly attempting to rob two stores in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma PD & sheriff’s office handle crime over the holiday weekend
The Yuma Police Department received almost 1,300 service calls over Christmas weekend. The post Yuma PD & sheriff’s office handle crime over the holiday weekend appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
“Once a Criminal, always a Criminal,” Bo Seibel says goodbye to Yuma High
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - "Once a criminal, always a criminal" is a common phrase amongst many inside the Yuma community - and it doesn't stop with the Yuma football program, or their beloved former coach Bo Seibel. Seibel still reciting those words almost 2,000 miles away near Appleton, Wisconsin,...
13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident
Two young teenagers were driving a Can-Am on Tuesday morning when the vehicle overturned causing the death of one of them. The post 13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Don't shoot your gun off for New Year's its a felony, says Yuma Police
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that shooting a firearm into the air to bring in the New Year is a felony offense and encourage anyone who witnesses this type of criminal activity to call the police department immediately. Yuma Police say every New Year’s Eve...
Big fire across the border destroys businesses
A massive fire destroyed five businesses in San Luis, Mexico. The post Big fire across the border destroys businesses appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s year in review
From the border, to agriculture, elections and more. The last 365 days have brought challenges and changes to the desert southwest. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s year in review appeared first on KYMA.
