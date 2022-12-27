Guadalupe (Lupe) Q. Alba, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on December 24,. 2022. Lupe was born in Holtville, California on April 23, 1929, to Eliseo and Maria Isabel Quintana. Her family later moved to Canutillo, Durango and she returned to the United States at the age of 15. She then was a Brawley resident until the time of her death. Lupe married Henry Alba on October 3, 1954, and was married for 61 years. She enjoyed life as a homemaker and.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO