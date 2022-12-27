ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

calexicochronicle.com

El Centro Hosts Dog Park Groundbreaking

EL CENTRO – The latest ground-breaking ceremony hosted by the city of El Centro along a stretch of Adams Avenue that has seen significant transformation in recent years differed from those of the past. Sure, the golden shovels, cheerful stakeholders and construction equipment were all there, this time to...
EL CENTRO, CA
SignalsAZ

Yuma Medjool Date Festival Set for January 7

Celebrating a tasty fruit grown and revered locally, the Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma’s Main Street from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. A full lineup of live concert bands will perform, headlined by Fleetwood Max, considered San Diego’s finest tribute band to Fleetwood Mac. Their performance is scheduled for 7:30 that night, preceded by local favorites Checker’d Past, the Gwynn Sisters, and the Chavez Family Band.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Ground broken for new dog park in El Centro

EL CENTRO — Canine owners celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of the city’s first dog park at 7th Street and Park Avenue. The Dog Park, located between Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skate Park and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pavilion, is part of a recreation corridor along Adams Avenue towards Fourth Street.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire

An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Guadalupe Quintana Alba

Guadalupe (Lupe) Q. Alba, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on December 24,. 2022. Lupe was born in Holtville, California on April 23, 1929, to Eliseo and Maria Isabel Quintana. Her family later moved to Canutillo, Durango and she returned to the United States at the age of 15. She then was a Brawley resident until the time of her death. Lupe married Henry Alba on October 3, 1954, and was married for 61 years. She enjoyed life as a homemaker and.
BRAWLEY, CA
yumadailynews.com

Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 327

The Yuma Fire Department responded to 327 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a utility trailer on fire, 1 for a burning smell in a business, 1 for the smell of gas in a business, 1 for a smoking water heater, 1 for a fire in an apartment washing machine, 1 for a commercial dumpster fire, 1 for a stove top fire, and various alarms.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

CITY OF CALEXICO DECLARES LOCAL EMERGENCY

CALEXICO, CALIF. (KYMA, KECY) - THE CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL WILL CONDUCT A SPECIAL MEETING TO DECLARE A LOCAL EMERGENCY REGARDING THE INFLUX OF MIGRANTS COMING FROM THE BORDER AND THE IMPACT OF TITLE 42 ON ITS COMMUNITY. THE CITY OF CALEXICO SAY THEY ARE NOT PREPARED FOR THIS CRISIS. MIGRANTS...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

ECRMC Officials Respond to Pediatricians’ Concerns

EL CENTRO – Despite some initial criticism, El Centro Regional Medical Center administrators continued to offer assurances that the hospital’s plans to transition its pediatric and obstetric services to Pioneers Memorial is in both hospitals and the community’s best interest. The latest assurances came from ECRMC Chief...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Christmas eve attempted murder

In the early hours of Christmas Eve, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a shooting in a neighborhood off of First Avenue and 22nd St. The post Christmas eve attempted murder appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Don't shoot your gun off for New Year's its a felony, says Yuma Police

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that shooting a firearm into the air to bring in the New Year is a felony offense and encourage anyone who witnesses this type of criminal activity to call the police department immediately. Yuma Police say every New Year’s Eve...
YUMA, AZ

