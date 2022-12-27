BELLVILLE: “Champion of Industry” Anton J. “Tony” Gerich and the recipient of the 2022 Manufacturing Hall of Fame award, passed from this life into eternity at the age of 83 at 7:56p.m. December 21st in Sarasota, Florida surrounded by his family. Born June 1st 1939 in Brestovich, Yugoslavia, Tony was the seventh of nine children, six sons and three daughters, to parents, the late Joseph Gerich, who died July 31, 1991 at age 84, and the late Katherina Manheim Gerich, who died July 18, 1985 at age 79. Surviving the hardships of WWII, Tony with his parents and six siblings immigrated to Ellis Island, New York on February 14, 1952, and traveled by train to Mansfield, Ohio to start a new beginning. A true testimony of a “united family” that even the tragedy of a World War could not divide.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO