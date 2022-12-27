Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
New Philadelphia escapes Wooster in thin win
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as New Philadelphia defeated Wooster 56-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 30. The first quarter gave New Philadelphia a 14-9 lead over Wooster.
richlandsource.com
Marla Kay Hammond
Marla Kay Hammond, age 65, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born September 23, 1957, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Videlia (Cole) and Cleo Kennedy. Marla loved cleaning and spending time with her family. She collected a large amount of western memorabilia.
richlandsource.com
Carey engulfs Upper Sandusky in point barrage
Carey dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-27 win over Upper Sandusky during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Carey opened with a 21-6 advantage over Upper Sandusky through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Unexpected hero: Off the bench, sophomore leads Mansfield Senior past Madison
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Jakob Legron wouldn't make an All-Airport basketball team. By looks alone, the 5-10 sophomore is an unlikely hero for a Mansfield Senior team that features some large-bodied leapers.
richlandsource.com
Grove City Christian controls the action and Howard East Knox
Grove City Christian's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Howard East Knox 67-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 30. In recent action on December 20, Howard East Knox faced off against Mt Gilead and Grove City Christian took on HSA Columbus on December 16 at HSA Columbus. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Zoom: Grove City leaves Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in its wake
Grove City rolled past Columbus Worthington Kilbourne for a comfortable 50-27 victory on December 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 22, Grove City faced off against Columbus Franklin Heights and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on December 21 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Patricia C. Jenkins
Patricia C. Jenkins, age 85, of Shelby died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Avita Health System - Galion Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born April 4, 1937, in Blacklick Township, Pennsylvania, she had been a Shelby resident for the majority of her life, graduating from Shelby High School in 1955. Throughout her life she worked for Dairy Delight, Dairy Queen, Shelby Sales Book, O'Neil's, and Service Merchandise. She was a member of the Union Grange and Four Corners.
richlandsource.com
Anton J. "Tony" Gerich
BELLVILLE: “Champion of Industry” Anton J. “Tony” Gerich and the recipient of the 2022 Manufacturing Hall of Fame award, passed from this life into eternity at the age of 83 at 7:56p.m. December 21st in Sarasota, Florida surrounded by his family. Born June 1st 1939 in Brestovich, Yugoslavia, Tony was the seventh of nine children, six sons and three daughters, to parents, the late Joseph Gerich, who died July 31, 1991 at age 84, and the late Katherina Manheim Gerich, who died July 18, 1985 at age 79. Surviving the hardships of WWII, Tony with his parents and six siblings immigrated to Ellis Island, New York on February 14, 1952, and traveled by train to Mansfield, Ohio to start a new beginning. A true testimony of a “united family” that even the tragedy of a World War could not divide.
richlandsource.com
Robert W. "Bob" VanRiper
Robert “Bob” Warren VanRiper, 70 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Avita Hospital. Robert was born in Mansfield on May 5, 1952 to the late Catherine (Clemm) and Warren VanRiper. He married the love of his life, Gail (Partin) VanRiper on March 12, 1976. They spent thirty-four years of marriage before she preceded him in death on May 7, 2010.
richlandsource.com
Strasburg collects victory over Fredericktown
Strasburg notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Fredericktown 50-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 30. Recently on December 21, Strasburg squared off with Lore City Buckeye Trail in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cynthia Lynne Arter
Cynthia Lynne Arter, age 76, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her residence in Crestline. Born December 11, 1946 in Los Angles, CA to Donald and Kathryn Burling, she was a life long Shelby resident. A 1965 graduate of Shelby High School, she was employed as an insurance agent for State Farm, later she worked for Roby, Foster, Miller & Earick. Cynthia loved spending time with her family and helping with her grandkids.
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Millersburg West Holmes sews up Lexington in slim triumph
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Millersburg West Holmes nipped Lexington 50-41 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 30. In recent action on December 19, Millersburg West Holmes faced off against Zanesville and Lexington took on Mt Vernon on December 18 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Albany engineers impressive victory over Canal Winchester
New Albany's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Canal Winchester 72-52 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, New Albany and Canal Winchester squared off with January 26, 2021 at Canal Winchester High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Never a doubt: Zanesville West Muskingum breezes past Newark Licking Valley
Impressive was a ready adjective for Zanesville West Muskingum's 53-23 throttling of Newark Licking Valley on December 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 16, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Thornville Sheridan on December 19 at Thornville Sheridan High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Willard passes stress test against East Knox
Willard put its nose to the grindstone and turned back East Knox in a 60-49 decision in Ohio girls basketball action on December 30. In recent action on December 21, East Knox faced off against Mt Gilead and Willard took on Oak Harbor on December 16 at Oak Harbor High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Delaware Olentangy Berlin hammers Columbus Centennial
Delaware Olentangy Berlin handled Columbus Centennial 54-22 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 30. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Cincinnati Aiken on December 22 at Cincinnati Aiken High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Guard, forward and center: Shelby junior creates match-up problems for Mansfield Senior
SHELBY -- Shelby's Alex Bruskotter is a match-up nightmare. The 6-7 junior handles the ball out top as well as a diminutive point guard. He also takes it to the rim like a power forward. And the All-Ohioan can dominate the glass like a center.
richlandsource.com
Ricky Weber
Ricky Weber, age 64, died unexpectedly at his residence in Shiloh on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born March 5, 1958, in Shelby to Richard F. Weber and Lulabelle (Barciz). Ricky was a 1976 graduate of Plymouth High School and had attended North Central State College in Mansfield. To plant a...
richlandsource.com
Massillon Perry thwarts Wadsworth's quest
Saddled up and ready to go, Massillon Perry spurred past Wadsworth 48-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 30. Recently on December 21, Massillon Perry squared off with Stow-Munroe Falls in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Marion Harding clips Kenton in tight tilt
A sigh of relief filled the air in Marion Harding's locker room after a trying 77-68 test with Kenton during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Marion Harding and Kenton faced off on December 23, 2021 at Marion Harding High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Comments / 0