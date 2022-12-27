With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO