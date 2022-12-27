Read full article on original website
Oregon tries to find form against rival Oregon State
Oregon coach Dana Altman saw no need to put a happy face on his team’s final game before Christmas. “There’s
Former Troy receiver Tez Johnson, Bo Nix’s adopted brother, commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
The Nix family’s presence in Eugene is growing. Tez Johnson, Troy’s leading receiver this season and the younger adopted brother of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, committed to transfer to the Ducks on Thursday. Johnson, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, led the Trojans with 56 catches for...
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Popo Aumavae to return in 2023 for seventh season
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Popo Aumavae will return in 2023 for his seventh season. Aumavae, who suffered a season-ending right foot injury late in fall camp and had surgery during the first week of September, was granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA and announced he will utilize it.
Oregon women’s basketball wants to raise defensive intensity in top 20 matchup with UCLA
The resumption of Pac-12 play brings a third straight ranked opponent for Oregon, which is aiming to improve defensively. The No. 17 Ducks (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) are in the top 20 in a variety of offensive statistics, including scoring, field goal percentage, three-point percentage and assists, but are 295th in turnovers forced per game and ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring defense entering tonight’s matchup (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network) with No. 10 UCLA.
Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon's Holiday Bowl victory over UNC
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media following Oregon's come-from-behind victory over North Carolina. Here is a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter...
Bucky Irving tops 1,000 yards rushing for Oregon Ducks against North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
Bucky Irving joined the 1,000-yard club at Oregon. The Ducks running back topped the season milestone on a 66-yard touchdown run with 9:13 to go in the second quarter of the Holiday Bowl win over North Carolina Wednesday night at Petco Park. The score gave the No. 15 Ducks a...
What Mack Brown, Drake Maye said after North Carolina lost to Oregon in Holiday Bowl
North Carolina lost to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and quarterback Drake Maye recapped UNC’s fourth straight loss. Below is a transcript of UNC’s postgame press conference. MACK BROWN: It was an outstanding trip for...
What they’re saying nationally, in Chapel Hill after Oregon Ducks beat North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
No. 15 Oregon defeated North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. The Ducks (10-3) rallied from down 10 with 9:13 to go and took the lead with 19 seconds left to complete a 10-win season. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in...
Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough returning to Texas Tech in 2023; Red Raiders play Ducks in Week 2
Oregon will face its former starting quarterback in 2023. Tyler Shough, who started for UO in 2020 and has spent the past two seasons at Texas Tech, announced he’ll be returning to the Red Raiders for his senior season. Texas Tech hosts Oregon on Sept. 9. “Based on where...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
earnthenecklace.com
Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?
With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
polkio.com
Offbeat Oregon History
If you should ever get really lost while exploring the spaghetti tangle of Forest Service routes and old logging roads in the Coast Range woodlands west of Falls City, you just might stumble upon the mortal remains of a tiny timber town there. To be sure, there won’t be much...
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
kezi.com
'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year
EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in...
Lebanon-Express
Sweet Home has its 6th fast-food joint and people are lining up
Sweet Home lined up to greet and eat at a newly opened Taco Bell on Thursday, Dec. 29, the sixth major fast-food restaurant for the population on the verge of 10,000 people. Errolyn Bauer said she’d seen a Taco Bell before. “Oh, yeah — all over California. In Lebanon,”...
KTVZ
Amtrak Cascades’ Oregon service is reducing fares
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades. In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.
hh-today.com
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more
At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
kezi.com
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her. A Corvallis man says after several run ins with police, his dog was taken away earlier this month. Now, he's waiting to see if he'll be able to get his friend back.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
