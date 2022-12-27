ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball wants to raise defensive intensity in top 20 matchup with UCLA

The resumption of Pac-12 play brings a third straight ranked opponent for Oregon, which is aiming to improve defensively. The No. 17 Ducks (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) are in the top 20 in a variety of offensive statistics, including scoring, field goal percentage, three-point percentage and assists, but are 295th in turnovers forced per game and ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring defense entering tonight’s matchup (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network) with No. 10 UCLA.
earnthenecklace.com

Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?

With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
polkio.com

Offbeat Oregon History

If you should ever get really lost while exploring the spaghetti tangle of Forest Service routes and old logging roads in the Coast Range woodlands west of Falls City, you just might stumble upon the mortal remains of a tiny timber town there. To be sure, there won’t be much...
kezi.com

'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year

EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in...
Lebanon-Express

Sweet Home has its 6th fast-food joint and people are lining up

Sweet Home lined up to greet and eat at a newly opened Taco Bell on Thursday, Dec. 29, the sixth major fast-food restaurant for the population on the verge of 10,000 people. Errolyn Bauer said she’d seen a Taco Bell before. “Oh, yeah — all over California. In Lebanon,”...
KTVZ

Amtrak Cascades’ Oregon service is reducing fares

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades. In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.
hh-today.com

Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more

At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
The Oregonian

