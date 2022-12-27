Read full article on original website
This past week most of the country was forced indoors as mother nature showed us her cold side. Along with the snow, some parts of northeast Tennessee reported temperatures going below 0, with the “real feel” temperature going below -30 degrees. Being forced indoors as well as being burnt out from holiday shopping and cooking for the masses, might have you itching to find a way to get away from it all. As the storm passes and the winds die down, venturing outdoors may be your next move.
Extras Needed For Hallmark Movie Filming in North Carolina
Hallmark fans, rejoice! The network is searching for extras to appear in its latest holiday film, A Biltmore Christmas, which will begin production in January. The Yuletide romance will shoot on-location at the iconic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, and the film is looking for background performers in the area. If you've ever dreamed of being in a Hallmark Christmas movie, now's your chance.
Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
Flame-seared community: Americano Steak House wins Best Steak
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Steak: Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor. ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The town of Roan Mountain […]
WYFF4.com
Extras needed for Hallmark movie being filmed at Biltmore Estate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — If you have ever wanted to be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, here is your chance. The Hallmark Channel announced last week that "A Biltmore Christmas" will be shot on location at the historic Biltmore Estate, in Asheville, North Carolina. The movie is set to begin...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bristol, TN
Situated in Sullivan County, Bristol is one of Tennessee’s many cities that offers great tourist experiences. It’s also a twin city of Bristol, Virginia. Previously owned by Reverend James King, Bristol is known as country music’s home or birthplace. Besides music, the city also has plenty of...
thenorthcarolina100.com
There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents
In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
FOX Carolina
Major Water Outages in Asheville
Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
whqr.org
Updated: Asheville officials say they'll work through weekend as residents face sixth day without water
Are you or your business affected by the Asheville area water outages? Share your experiences by recording a voice memo or emailing voices@bpr.org. As many Asheville residents continue to wait for water restoration, the City of Asheville held a second press conference at 4:30 pm Friday. Water Resources Director David Melton said water distribution continues to improve and provided updates on areas where water is or will be flowing through taps soon.
biltmorebeacon.com
Wanda Greene, Former Buncombe County Manager, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
Fire damages building at apple orchard in Western NC
Fire ripped through a building at an apple orchard in Western North Carolina, earlier this week. The Edneyville Fire Department responded to the Twisted Apple in Henderson County, just before 630 Monday night.
avlwatchdog.org
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
Car crashes into Johnson City vape shop
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A car crashed into a Johnson City business on Tuesday. It happened at Vapor 42 on West Market Street. According to Johnson City police, the driver of the car had a medical emergency. Police said the building suffered cosmetic damage.
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials say ‘unprecedented event’ left thousands without water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville officials said a water production facility in the southern part of the city was back online on Wednesday. For days, more than 38,000 customers have experienced disruptions caused by water line breaks and an outage at the facility. Asheville City Water said concerns with...
No animals injured in fire at Greene County Humane Society
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An employee at the Greene County Humane Society is being called a hero after her quick action on Monday likely saved the lives of dozens of animals. Employees at the shelter were about to leave for the day when Administrative Assistant Katrinka Day smelled something burning. “I was just sitting […]
Elkin Tribune
Home destroyed in Christmas day fire
A fire on Christmas day has left one local man without a home. The blaze was first reported around 2 p.m. on Dec. 25 at a residence on Shaw St. in Jonesville. Authorities said the fire was full involved by the time firefighters arrived on the scene and the home was a total loss.
Don't fall for this phone scam, Lincoln County deputies say
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shared a timely reminder Thursday: don't fall for phone scams. Deputies said two people this week fell victim to such schemes. On Tuesday, a woman was reportedly called by a man pretending to be "Detective Daniel Johnson", claiming she needed to pay for a contempt of court order. The man claimed the order stemmed from a citation in Mecklenburg County and had the woman's name, citation number, and other information that made her believe the call was legitimate.
wcyb.com
How to keep pipes from freezing in and out of the home
As the coldest temperatures in years are knocking on the door of the Tri-Cities, it's important to take care of pipes in your home. Having your temperature set to about 65 degrees and leaving your faucet dripping - these are just a couple of things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing this winter season.
Admiral Propane shares suspected cause of Greeneville explosion
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause. According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a […]
lbmjournal.com
Accoya USA breaks ground on Tennessee facility
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Accoya USA LLC, broke ground on its U.S. manufacturing facility in June and is on track to begin manufacturing Accoya in early 2024. The plant is a joint venture between Accsys and Eastman, a global specialty materials company. North America represents the largest potential regional market...
