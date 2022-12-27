ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

leesburg-news.com

Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash in Leesburg

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Leesburg. James B. Freeze was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at 10:27 p.m. when he collided with the rear of a white 2020 Lexus GX, operated by 44-year-old Meredith K. Nettles of Pensacola who made a U-turn just prior to the traffic crash, according to the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn

LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 US Hwy 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441, approaching 10402...
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot Friday morning in Orange County. According to Orange County officials, it happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard, near Orange Blossom Trail. Upon arrival, deputies found two men in their 20s who were suffering...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

10. Pair of motorcycle accidents claimed lives of two young men

A pair of motorcycle accidents claimed the lives of two young men in 2022. Caleb Turner Collinsworth, 20, of Weirsdale was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after colliding at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 with a red Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages. Collinsworth suffered a traumatic brain injury and numerous broken bones in the crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.
WEIRSDALE, FL
ocala-news.com

Man driving stolen semi-truck arrested after hitting unoccupied OPD patrol car, fleeing scene

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of hitting an unoccupied Ocala Police Department patrol vehicle with a stolen semi-truck and fleeing the scene. According to OPD, on Monday, December 26, at around 5:15 p.m., a semi-truck that was reported stolen out of Georgia struck an unoccupied patrol vehicle near the 1300 block of SE 17th Street in Ocala. The driver of the semi-truck was identified as Edward Dial.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield trucker seriously injured in fiery crash on I-275

A Summerfield trucker was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County. The 51-year-old truck driver had been traveling southbound at 9 p.m. when another vehicle was changing lanes and collided with his truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando shooting leaves 1 man dead, another hurt, sheriff's office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and another person was seriously hurt after a shooting early Friday in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Orange County deputies responded to a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. on Southland Boulevard and found two men – both in their 20s – with gunshot wounds.
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort McCoy man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting elderly neighbor

A 36-year-old Fort McCoy man is facing a felony charge for attempted murder after he was accused of shooting an elderly neighbor. On Wednesday, December 21, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on NE 135th Avenue in Fort McCoy in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, a deputy made contact with a female victim who advised that her husband had been shot in the shoulder.
FORT MCCOY, FL
villages-news.com

Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene

A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection in Marion County

A 37-year-old man from Tampa was killed on Monday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a car at an intersection in Marion County. Shortly before 2:10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 484. When the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 467, the driver began to make a left turn through the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood woman arrested with cocaine in stolen car on Christmas Eve

A Wildwood woman was arrested with cocaine in a stolen car on Christmas Eve. Jessica Clark Hope, 24, was traveling in the vehicle which had been reported stolen and was spotted in Tavares, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She and another passenger were taken into custody after they were found to be in possession of cocaine.
WILDWOOD, FL

