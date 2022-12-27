Read full article on original website
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
The Horrific Ocoee Massacre Remains the Largest Incident of Voting-Day Violence in United States HistoryYana BostongirlOcoee, FL
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet OwnersTim QLeesburg, FL
Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash in Leesburg
A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Leesburg. James B. Freeze was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at 10:27 p.m. when he collided with the rear of a white 2020 Lexus GX, operated by 44-year-old Meredith K. Nettles of Pensacola who made a U-turn just prior to the traffic crash, according to the Leesburg Police Department.
FHP: 21-year-old motorcyclist killed on I-4 ramp in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed on I-4 Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3 p.m. as the motorcyclist was on the I-4 eastbound exit ramp to I-95 north. Troopers say the motorcyclist was trying to pass a semi-truck on the...
Florida Mother Of Four Dies After Found Lying On The Freeway Christmas Morning
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers continue to investigate the death of Stephanie Contreras, a 29-year-old woman from Dover, originally from Plant City. Troopers say she was found along the shoulder of I-275 near Dale Mabry Highway just after 7:00 AM on Christmas morning. Contreras left behind
Florida family wants change after 11-year-old hit while crossing Orange County intersection
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Just days after Christmas, an 11-year-old was hit and injured crossing an intersection on a brand-new bike he received as a gift, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Troopers said the boy was hit by a car while crossing Aloma Avenue on Tuesday. The boy's...
Man taken into custody after hitting a Ocala Police patrol car with a stolen semi truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of hitting an off-duty patrol vehicle with a stolen semi truck. Ocala Police officers say Edward Dial, 45, hit a Ocala Police patrol car Monday afternoon near Southeast 17th Street. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies chased the vehicle across Marion, Lake,...
10. Pair of motorcycle accidents claimed lives of two young men
A pair of motorcycle accidents claimed the lives of two young men in 2022. Caleb Turner Collinsworth, 20, of Weirsdale was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after colliding at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 with a red Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages. Collinsworth suffered a traumatic brain injury and numerous broken bones in the crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.
Man driving stolen semi-truck arrested after hitting unoccupied OPD patrol car, fleeing scene
A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of hitting an unoccupied Ocala Police Department patrol vehicle with a stolen semi-truck and fleeing the scene. According to OPD, on Monday, December 26, at around 5:15 p.m., a semi-truck that was reported stolen out of Georgia struck an unoccupied patrol vehicle near the 1300 block of SE 17th Street in Ocala. The driver of the semi-truck was identified as Edward Dial.
Summerfield trucker seriously injured in fiery crash on I-275
A Summerfield trucker was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County. The 51-year-old truck driver had been traveling southbound at 9 p.m. when another vehicle was changing lanes and collided with his truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Orlando shooting leaves 1 man dead, another hurt, sheriff's office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and another person was seriously hurt after a shooting early Friday in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Orange County deputies responded to a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. on Southland Boulevard and found two men – both in their 20s – with gunshot wounds.
Fort McCoy man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting elderly neighbor
A 36-year-old Fort McCoy man is facing a felony charge for attempted murder after he was accused of shooting an elderly neighbor. On Wednesday, December 21, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on NE 135th Avenue in Fort McCoy in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, a deputy made contact with a female victim who advised that her husband had been shot in the shoulder.
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
Family members speak out for man arrested in a deadly shooting in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The shooting happened at a home on NE 163rd Ln in Citra. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said it started with an argument that led to 56-year-old William Pray being shot and killed. David Whetstone a neighbor said he heard the shooting. “I don’t know what...
Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene
A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
Ocala man arrested after breaking into vacant apartment to use shower, toilet
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to breaking into a vacant apartment several times to take a shower and use the bathroom. On Thursday, December 22, an MCSO deputy responded to an apartment complex located on NW 40th Avenue Road...
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection in Marion County
A 37-year-old man from Tampa was killed on Monday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a car at an intersection in Marion County. Shortly before 2:10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 484. When the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 467, the driver began to make a left turn through the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Wildwood woman arrested with cocaine in stolen car on Christmas Eve
A Wildwood woman was arrested with cocaine in a stolen car on Christmas Eve. Jessica Clark Hope, 24, was traveling in the vehicle which had been reported stolen and was spotted in Tavares, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She and another passenger were taken into custody after they were found to be in possession of cocaine.
