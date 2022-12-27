Read full article on original website
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 38: Dallas Stars (22-9-6, 50 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
NHL
LA Kings @ Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Ball Arena (Denver, CO) Avalanche: 19 - 12 - 2 (40 pts) Kings: 20 - 12 - 6 (46 pts) Sean Durzi is set to appear in his 100th career NHL game tonight. In doing so, Durzi can become the 11th defenseman from the 2018 NHL Draft class to reach such mark.
NHL
SEA-ING IS BELIEVING
SEATTLE - There must be something in the coffee. Whatever the flavour, it's fair to say that being a stone's throw from the world-famous Pike Place Market has allowed the Flames to consistently brew up something special in the Emerald City. They're now a perfect three-and-oh all time at Seattle's...
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
NHL
CHL notebook: Devils prospect Filmon flourishing in WHL
Swift Current forward recently had six-goal game, working on rounding out play. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Kings
Playing a New Year's Eve day game, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (12-17-7) will visit Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (21-12-6) on Saturday afternoon. Game time at Crypto.com Arena is 4:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online...
NHL
Jets at World Juniors - Day 4
All four Jets prospects end up on the winning side on Thursday. A full slate of games on Day 4 at the 2023 World Junior Championship meant all four Winnipeg Jets prospects were in action. The day all began with Brad Lambert and Finland looking for their second win in...
NHL
Schmaltz Continues Stellar Play Alongside Keller and Boyd
Forward has 16 points in 18 games since returning to Arizona's lineup this season. Nick Schmaltz is on the hunt. The 26-year-old forward is coming off a career-best 59 points in 63 games last season, and though he missed a little time this season after sustaining an injury in the first game of the year, he picked up right where he left off upon his return.
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Golden Knights Preview
Fresh off a decisive 6-1 defeat of the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, the Nashville Predators (15-14-5) will wrap up their back-to-back road set against the Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-2) Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. The puck drops at 2 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports...
NHL
TENACIOUS.
Andrew Mangiapane played one of his best games of the season in Wednesday's win over the Kraken. Early in the first period, a colleague leaned over in the press box and declared - rather convincingly - that Andrew Mangiapane was "going to get one." Impossibly... he didn't. But honestly, that...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Wild
BLUES The St. Louis Blues did what they needed to do to get back in the win column Thursday night, beating the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1. The Blues have now earned points in 11 straight matchups with their Midwest rivals, extending a franchise record in the long-running series. The Blues excelled...
NHL
MTL@FLA: What you need to know
SUNRISE - The Habs will look to snap their three-game losing streak in their second game in as many nights, this time against the Florida Panthers. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs have started the second leg of their seven-game road trip -...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Dec. 30
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens held practice at Capital One Arena on Friday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis during the skate:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 68 - Mike Hoffman 71 - Jake Evans 17...
NHL
2023 NHL Winter Classic legacy project announced
NEW YORK/BOSTON - - As a legacy to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Red Sox Foundation, and the National Hockey League (NHL) will contribute to the Martin Richard Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester's fundraising efforts to build a new, fully-inclusive and accessible Fieldhouse for the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets
The Oilers finish off the year with a quick back-to-back culminating in Saturday night's contest against the Winnipeg Jets. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up 2022 with a New Years Eve contest at Rogers Place against the Winnipeg Jets. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: A chance to sweep the back-to-back
The Bolts go for a second-consecutive victory on Thursday against the Rangers. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Rangers on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected Lineup (subject...
NHL
Gibson makes 49 saves for Ducks in shootout win against Golden Knights
ANAHEIM -- John Gibson made a season-high 49 saves and did not allow a goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center on Wednesday. Gibson was unavailable the previous five games because of an undisclosed injury. "That's my...
NHL
Seguin scores twice for Stars in win against Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Tyler Seguin scored twice for the Dallas Stars in a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for the Stars (22-9-6), who went 2-for-3 on the power play and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Gajan, Slovakia shut out Latvia
Mesar, Nemec score goals; Germany set to face Austria. Friday is the fifth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Day 5 games. Slovakia 3, Latvia 0 -- Adam Gajan (2023...
