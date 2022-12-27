ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska uses dominant first-half stretch to roll past Iowa 66-50

The Nebraska men's basketball team is hanging its hat on defense this season. On Thursday, it stifled its high-powered Big Ten border rival from the start. The Huskers forced Iowa to miss more shots — 54 — than points scored as Nebraska rolled to a 66-50 win before a pumped, sold-out crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Faith in action: Why four-star lineman Riley Van Poppel stuck with Nebraska

When Riley Van Poppel flips on the first College Football Playoff game Saturday afternoon, he’ll see two teams he could have signed with this month. Michigan and TCU were almost too obvious as choices when the four-star defensive lineman from the Fort Worth, Texas, metro area took up his recruiting process in earnest last spring. One was the Big Ten champion coming off its first CFP appearance. The other, right down the road, was built on local talent like Van Poppel.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Ep. 69 The Showdown: Will the Huskers play in a bowl game in 2023?

In the final episode of 2022, Sam McKewon and Amie Just predict whether Matt Rhule will coach the Huskers to a bowl game in his first season running the football program and discuss the impact of the transfer portal on the volleyball and football teams. Plus the duo reacts to the women's hoops game against Michigan and share their biggest memories from the year in Nebraska Athletics.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker History Highlights - December 29

What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. The distance: 60 yards. The star: Eric Crouch. The date: Sept. 11, 1999. The outcome: Huskers 45,...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy