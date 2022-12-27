Read full article on original website
Related
SEC's fraud charges prevented Caroline Ellison & Gary Wang from any further fundraising #duh
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) v. Caroline Ellison (“Ellison”) and Zixiao “Gary” Wang (“Wang”) Court Filing, Dec 21 2022 is part of. . You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 3 of 12. Feature Image:...
u.today
XRP Ledger Dev Warns about Ripple Scam, LBRY’s Hearing Might Be Most Important One to Date, SHIB Gains 28% Against DOGE in December: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s remind ourselves of the most important crypto events over the past day with U.Today’s top four news stories. XRP Ledger developer sounds alarm over new Ripple scam. In a recent tweet, XRP Ledger developer Wietse Wind shared a screenshot showing a post by a Ripple imposter promoting a fake XRP airdrop. Wind warned his followers that there are no current air drops, events or giveaways being conducted by the fintech giant. Scams involving XRP giveaways are becoming increasingly common on social media websites, with many of them lacking quick and efficient methods for identifying and reporting fraudsters. It is important to be aware of such scams and not fall for them.
lawstreetmedia.com
Court Rules on ‘Made in USA’ Suit Against New Balance
Late last week, Judge Angel Kelley issued a memorandum and order denying defendant New Balance Athletics, Inc.’s motion to dismiss and to strike “certain class action allegations” in a complaint over the shoe company’s use of “Made in the USA” in branding. Plaintiffs allege...
Comments / 0