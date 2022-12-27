Let’s remind ourselves of the most important crypto events over the past day with U.Today’s top four news stories. XRP Ledger developer sounds alarm over new Ripple scam. In a recent tweet, XRP Ledger developer Wietse Wind shared a screenshot showing a post by a Ripple imposter promoting a fake XRP airdrop. Wind warned his followers that there are no current air drops, events or giveaways being conducted by the fintech giant. Scams involving XRP giveaways are becoming increasingly common on social media websites, with many of them lacking quick and efficient methods for identifying and reporting fraudsters. It is important to be aware of such scams and not fall for them.

