Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
US Jewish groups speak out on the new Israeli government
A mix of congratulations and concerns has poured in from American Jewish organizations as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swore in his government on Thursday. The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, serving as the umbrella organization of American Jewry, issued a statement calling Netanyahu “a longtime friend” who is “deeply committed to the strength of the relationship between Israel and Diaspora communities.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden welcomes ‘friend’ Netanyahu’s new government
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed the swearing-in of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including threats from Iran,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
Cleveland Jewish News
In call with Abbas, Gantz emphasizes ‘important ties’ with Palestinians
Outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday called for continued cooperation with Ramallah, speaking during a phone call with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. According to a statement from Gantz’s office, he emphasized “the important ties” with the P.A. and said “it is critical to maintain an open channel...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken congratulates Netanyahu on new Israeli government
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for the formation of Israel’s new government. “I look forward to working with the new Israeli government to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region, and to advance the interests and values that have been at the heart of our relationship for decades,” he said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
2022: Israel’s population rises 2.2% to over 9.5 million
Israel’s population increased by 2.2% in 2022 to a total of 9,656,000, according to Central Bureau of Statistics figures released on Thursday. Of the country’s residents, 7,106,000 are Jews (73.6%), 2,037,000 are Arabs (21.1%) and 513,000 are of other denominations. The population increase dwarfed the 1.8% growth in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu swears in new government, giving far-right figures key roles
(JTA) — Benjamin Netanyahu completed his stunning return to power by swearing into office a historically right-wing government coalition and beginning an unprecedented sixth stint as Israeli prime minister on Thursday. After winning a decisive mandate in November elections, Netanyahu spent several weeks negotiating with figures once relegated to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Agudath Israel of America condemns the New York Times for latest hit piece on Orthodox Jews
Agudath Israel of America in a statement on Thursday, criticized the New York Times for its latest story which accuses Hasidic Jews of taking advantage of a policy designed to make special education more available. “Another week, another front-page attack on Orthodox Jews – this time targeting children with special...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu extends the term of Israel’s United Nations ambassador
As one of his first orders of business upon taking office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended the term of Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations. The extension means Erdan, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, will remain in his post until the end of 2024.
Cleveland Jewish News
List of ministers in Netanyahu government
The following is the current list of ministers in Israel’s incoming government. It is the sixth Israeli government Benjamin Netanyahu will head. 2. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Health, Minister of the Interior and Periphery / Aryeh Deri / Shas. 3. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development / Avi...
Cleveland Jewish News
The United Nations is a factory producing antisemitism
Discussions of antisemitism in both the United States and Europe need to be based on current realities, not assumptions based on the events of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, argues JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin on this week’s episode of “Top Story.”. The leaders of conservative governments in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu’s new government could lose a critical constituency: American conservatives
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The op-ed was typical of the Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial page, extolling the virtues of moderation in all things. The difference was that the author of the piece published Wednesday, Bezalel Smotrich, has a reputation for extremism, and the political landscape he was imagining is in Israel, not America.
Cleveland Jewish News
Wiesenthal Center publishes Top Ten antisemitism list for 2022
The Simon Wiesenthal Center on Thursday released its annual Global antisemitism Top Ten list in Jerusalem. The Wiesenthal list included an exclusive JNS report from November about a former German Lutheran bishop, Gerhard Ulrich, who is embroiled in an antisemitism scandal and yet was appointed to combat antisemitism in the state of Schleswig-Holstein.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jordanian king threatens conflict if Israel crosses Jerusalem ‘red lines’
Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah said...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s ambassador to France resigns in protest against Netanyahu government
Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. “Mr. Netanyahu, the essence of democracy is human rights and protecting the rights of the minority, I really hope you will remember this in your important position,” tweeted German.
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud’s Ohana becomes first-ever gay Knesset speaker
Likud Party lawmaker Amir Ohana on Thursday was elected Israel’s first-ever openly gay Knesset speaker. The Knesset speaker is a powerful position whose holder sets the government’s legislative agenda and controls which bills are brought to the plenum for votes. Ohana will effectively run the Knesset and also represent the body overseas, while filling in for President Isaac Herzog when he is unavailable.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu at first Cabinet meeting: It is time to roll up our sleeves and get to work
At the first Cabinet meeting following the swearing-in of Israel’s new government Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated the day. “I am very moved to open the first Cabinet meeting of the 37th government. This really is a festive day,” he said. “On the way here from the Knesset, I managed to meet many citizens. They were smiling and happy.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Zionist movement continues to amaze
Clearly the most amazing accomplishment of the Zionist movement was the fact that an independent Jewish state was founded just over 50 years after Theodor Herzl convened the First Zionist Congress in the Swiss city of Basel in 1897. In fact, one of the key players in securing international recognition...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s 37th government sworn in
Israel’s thirty-seventh government was sworn in on Thursday, the culmination of a weeks-long political process following the victory of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc in the Nov. 1 national elections. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-ever serving leader, takes the reins for his sixth term in the Prime Minister’s Office,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Eli Cohen appointed foreign minister, Dermer given strategic affairs portfolio
Likud Party lawmaker Eli Cohen has been appointed as Israel’s next foreign minister, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Fellow Knesset member Israel Katz was given the option of replacing Cohen during the second half of the incoming government’s term, but has yet to accept the offer, according to the reports.
Cleveland Jewish News
Disappointment in Claims Conference decision to feature Seth Rogen
Pro-Israel activists expressed outrage and disappointment this week over the Claims Conference’s decision to feature actor-comedian Seth Rogen as a headliner in its celebrity-studded virtual Hanukkah event honoring Holocaust survivors. The Jewish Canadian-American’s public remarks have been interpreted by some as delegitimizing Israel’s existence. Last week’s event,...
Comments / 0