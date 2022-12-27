Read full article on original website
kfsk.org
Representative elect Rebecca Himschoot visits Petersburg for community office hours
Sitka teacher Rebecca Himschoot will take office as the District 2 House representative in the state legislature in January. District Two includes Petersburg, Sitka, Yakutat, Craig, Hoonah, Kake, and much of Southeast Alaska. Himschoot, who is an independent, will be replacing Representative Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, who held the position for ten years. Kreiss-Tomkins is a Democrat.
kfsk.org
Biologist Jeff Rice Takes a New Position With Fish and Game
Jeff Rice just took a new position managing Sport Fishing for Petersburg and Wrangell. Rice is not new to Petersburg, but it’s a new role for him. KFSK sat down with Rice in his old office at Petersburg’s Fish and Game to talk about what he hopes to bring to the new position.
