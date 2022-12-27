ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Omaha mom’s remains found in Kansas 1 month after her disappearance

truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
TOPEKA, Kansas (TCD) -- The remains of a missing 43-year-old mother from Nebraska were found last week after a month-long search for her.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 21, detectives in Omaha "identified a location of interest" near Topeka that they believed had connections to Cari Allen’s disappearance. They contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department, who went to the area of 2249 SW 57th St. to investigate.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement confirming they went to the area and discovered human remains.

An autopsy was conducted Dec. 23, and the victim was positively identified as Allen. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, but cause of death has not been released yet because it is an ongoing investigation.

Allen was reported missing to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 20, who said she was last seen Nov. 19 at approximately 11 p.m. Detectives quickly identified 47-year-old Aldrick Scott as a person of interest in her disappearance and traveled to Topeka to locate him. Investigators, however, learned Scott fled the country.

On Dec. 6, members of the U.S. Marshals and Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested Scott in Belize.

According to WOWT-TV, Allen and Scott dated, but she reportedly broke up with him about two weeks before she went missing. Her family became concerned for her well-being after she stopped texting her son.

WOWT reports law enforcement officials discovered bullet holes inside her home that had not been painted, but were patched over.

Douglas County Jail records show Scott was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, and his bond is set at $10 million.

truecrimedaily

