Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent active in a second unit role on Friday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Vincent will operate in a second unit role after Kyle Lowry was chosen as Friday's starter. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Vincent to produce 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Kyle Lowry (personal) on Friday, Gabe Vincent to bench
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry will make his return after Miami's point guard was inactive for one game for personal reasons. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.5 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 12.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Caleb Martin (ankle/quad) on Friday
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Highsmith will make his third start this season after Caleb Martin was held out with ankle and quad injuries. In a matchup against a Denver team ranked 24th in defensive rating, Highsmith's FanDuel salary stands at $4,800.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle, quad) ruled out for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat guard Caelb Martin will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Martin entered the day with a questionable tag due to a left quadricepts strain. Now, the team has ruled him out of action for Friday night's affair. Expect more work for Max Strus and Duncan Robinson.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available on Wednesday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. James has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 38.6 minutes against the Heat. James' Wednesday projection includes 28.1 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) probable for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against Atlanta Hawks. Reaves is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 27.0 minutes against the Hawks. Reaves' Friday projection includes 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Saints list Chris Olave (hamstring) as questionable in Week 17
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is questionable for Week 17's contest versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Olave appears closer to a potential return from a one game absence after he logged limited practices with his hamstring injury. Expect Rashid Shaheed to see more targets against an Eagles' secondary allowing 25.8 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Olave is out.
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (neck) out for Pelicans on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (neck) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nance Jr. will not be available after Pelicans' forward was ruled out with a neck ailment. Expect Naji Marshall to see more minutes on Friday night. Marshall's projection includes 11.4 points, 5.0...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (injury management) available, starting for Nuggets on Friday; Bones Hyland to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the the team's game against the Miami Heat. Murray sat last time out due to left knee injury management. After entering today with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll also immediately start, sending Bones Hyland back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland coming off Nuggets' bench on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Jamal Murray sat last time out due to left knee injury management. After entering today with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll also immediately start, sending Hyland back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Naz Reid starting for Minnesota on Friday in place of Rudy Gobert (illness)
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reid will start on Friday with Rudy Gobert sidelined with an illness. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Bucks. Reid's Friday projection includes 19.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (shoulder) as questionable on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Miami Heat. Gordon's status remains unknown after Denver's forward was missed to miss two games with a shoulder sprain. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the forward positions on Friday if Gordon is out. Gordon's...
numberfire.com
Magic starting Terrence Ross for suspended Moritz Wagner on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Ross will make his ninth start this season after Moritz Wagner was suspended on Friday. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Ross to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Ross' Friday projection includes 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Victor Oladipo (injury management) out on Friday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (injury management) ruled out for Friday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Oladipo will be held out for the first game of their back-to-back with injury management purposes. Expect Gabe Vincent to log more minutes on Friday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 498.8 minutes with...
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (ankle) available on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Butler has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.8 minutes against the Nuggets. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) available for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Heat on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against Miami. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.6 points, 4.8...
