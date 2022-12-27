ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Chicago's Patrick Williams (collarbone) probable on Friday

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (collarbone) is listed as probable for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Williams is on track to play on Friday after Chicago's forward was listed as probable with a left clavicle contusion. In 31.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Austin Reaves (ankle) available for Lakers' Friday matchup versus Atlanta

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) will play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves will be active on Friday night despite being listed with right ankle soreness. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to score 18.5 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (ankle) questionable on Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mobley is dealing with right ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Bulls on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against Chicago. Mobley's Saturday projection includes 13.2...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) available for Denver on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Heat on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against Miami. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.6 points, 4.8...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Coby White (knee) questionable on Friday for Bulls

Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against Detroit. White's Friday projection includes 8.1...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Caleb Martin (ankle/quad) on Friday

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Highsmith will make his third start this season after Caleb Martin was held out with ankle and quad injuries. In a matchup against a Denver team ranked 24th in defensive rating, Highsmith's FanDuel salary stands at $4,800.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Washington's Bradley Beal (hamstring) remains out on Friday

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) will not play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Beal will not be available for his second straight game with left hamstring soreness. Expect Corey Kispert to see more minutes on Friday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 556.4 minutes with Beal off the...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Mo Bamba suspended for Magic's Friday contest

Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba (suspension) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Bamba will not be available after he was suspended on Friday. Expect Bol Bol to log more major minutes against a Wizards' team allowing 52.9 FanDuel points per game to centers. Bol Bol's current...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available on Wednesday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. James has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 38.6 minutes against the Heat. James' Wednesday projection includes 28.1 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (shoulder) as questionable on Friday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Miami Heat. Gordon's status remains unknown after Denver's forward was missed to miss two games with a shoulder sprain. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the forward positions on Friday if Gordon is out. Gordon's...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nets' Edmond Sumner (thumb) probable on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (thumb) is probable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner is dealing with a right thumb contusion and is probable to face the Hornets on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 8.9 minutes against Charlotte. Sumner's Saturday projection includes 4.2 points, 0.9...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Naz Reid starting for Minnesota on Friday in place of Rudy Gobert (illness)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reid will start on Friday with Rudy Gobert sidelined with an illness. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Bucks. Reid's Friday projection includes 19.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Warriors' Draymond Green (foot) available on Friday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Portland. Our models expect him to play 31.7 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Green's Friday projection includes 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Magic starting Terrence Ross for suspended Moritz Wagner on Friday

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Ross will make his ninth start this season after Moritz Wagner was suspended on Friday. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Ross to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Ross' Friday projection includes 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle, quad) ruled out for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat guard Caelb Martin will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Martin entered the day with a questionable tag due to a left quadricepts strain. Now, the team has ruled him out of action for Friday night's affair. Expect more work for Max Strus and Duncan Robinson.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Miami's Gabe Vincent active in a second unit role on Friday night

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Vincent will operate in a second unit role after Kyle Lowry was chosen as Friday's starter. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Vincent to produce 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (injury management) out for Heat on Saturday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Butler is being listed out due to knee injury management, as the Heat are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. He should be ready to go again Monday versus the Clippers. Max Strus and Duncan Robinson should see more run.
MIAMI, FL

