numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
numberfire.com
Eagles' Miles Sanders (knee) available for Week 17
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (knee) is available for Week 17's game against the New Orleans Saints. Sanders was removed from the injury report on Friday and will be available to face the Saints on Sunday. Our models expect him to handle 17.9 carries against New Orleans. Sanders' Week...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available on Wednesday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. James has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 38.6 minutes against the Heat. James' Wednesday projection includes 28.1 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (ankle) available on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Butler has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.8 minutes against the Nuggets. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9...
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Tampa Bay's Week 17 matchup
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against the Carolina Panthers. After three limited practices, Jones' availability is currently in question versus his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Panthers' defense giving up 29.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect Russell Gage to play an increased role in Week 17 if Jones is out.
numberfire.com
Coby White (knee) questionable on Friday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against Detroit. White's Friday projection includes 8.1...
numberfire.com
DeAndre Hopkins (knee) questionable for Arizona in Week 17
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee) is questionable for Week 17's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Hopkins is a late addition to the injury report after being downgraded to a missed practice on Friday with a knee injury. He is officially questionable to face the Falcons. Hopkins' Week 17...
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (neck) out for Pelicans on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (neck) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nance Jr. will not be available after Pelicans' forward was ruled out with a neck ailment. Expect Naji Marshall to see more minutes on Friday night. Marshall's projection includes 11.4 points, 5.0...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable on Friday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Smith continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Smith's Friday...
numberfire.com
Magic starting Terrence Ross for suspended Moritz Wagner on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Ross will make his ninth start this season after Moritz Wagner was suspended on Friday. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Ross to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Ross' Friday projection includes 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Dallas' Luka Doncic (ankle) probable on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is dealing with left ankle soreness and is probable to face the Spurs on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.0 minutes against San Antonio. Doncic's Saturday projection includes 28.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell coming off Dallas' bench on Thursday night
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is not starting in Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Powell will play a second unit role after Frank Ntilikina was named Thursday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 522.0 minutes this season, Powell is averaging 0.72 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Dennis Schroder (foot) active for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (foot) will play in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Schroder will face his former team after he was listed as probable with a left foot soreness. In 28.6 expected minutes, our models project Schroder to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Schroder's projection includes 13.1...
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (personal) not listed on Friday's injury report
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry, who was a late scratch for personal reasons on Wednesday, is not listed on the injury report for Friday's clash with Denver. Barring a change, he should be good to go again the Nuggets. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes on Friday.
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (shoulder) as questionable on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Miami Heat. Gordon's status remains unknown after Denver's forward was missed to miss two games with a shoulder sprain. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the forward positions on Friday if Gordon is out. Gordon's...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Patrick Williams (collarbone) active on Friday
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (collarbone) is available for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Williams will make his 34th start this season after he was listed as probable with a left clavicle contusion. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, our models project Williams to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Knicks' Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable on Saturday
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brunson continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face Houston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against the Rockets. Brunson's Saturday...
