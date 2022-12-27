RV/21 Maryland (10-3, 1-1 B1G) vs. Michigan (7-5, 1-0 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, MD - Coming off a pair of wins to close out the non-conference schedule, the No. 21 Maryland men's basketball team returns to Big Ten play heading to Michigan on Sunday. The Terps entered this week at No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and are receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll. The game will be televised on FS1 starting at 4:30 p.m., while fans can also listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play) and Chris Knoche (analyst) calling the action.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO