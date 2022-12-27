ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

umterps.com

MAYOLAND! Terps Win Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 16-12

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Maryland came out on top in a defensive battle in Bank of America Stadium on Friday afternoon, besting No. 23 NC State 16-12 to win the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The Terps won bowl games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since winning the Peach Bowl after the 2002 season and Gator Bowl following the 2003 season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Big Ten Play Resumes As No. 21 Men's Hoops Heads To Michigan

RV/21 Maryland (10-3, 1-1 B1G) vs. Michigan (7-5, 1-0 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, MD - Coming off a pair of wins to close out the non-conference schedule, the No. 21 Maryland men's basketball team returns to Big Ten play heading to Michigan on Sunday. The Terps entered this week at No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and are receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll. The game will be televised on FS1 starting at 4:30 p.m., while fans can also listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play) and Chris Knoche (analyst) calling the action.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

