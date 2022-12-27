Read full article on original website
2 arrested for drug trafficking in Hartley County
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a recent drug bust in the county, causing two individuals to be arrested for drug trafficking. According to a post on the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, officials said the office received a 911 call that reported that an […]
'Help': Suspects wanted for vehicle burglaries in neighborhood named after Beatles songs
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff's Office is asking for "help" to catch assault suspects also wanted for vehicle burglaries in a neighborhood named after Beatles songs. According to the sheriff's office, the suspects broke into vehicles in the Strawberry Fields neighborhood around 1 a.m. on Tuesday....
Shooting In Amarillo Hotel Parking Lot Off I-40
For anyone who missed the recent article talking about a small scuffle between a lady and some teenagers in a parking lot, I emphasized that "no parking lot is true of safe haven". Well, this incident proves this point. On the morning of Wednesday 28, at 3:15 a.m. a man...
Amarillo Police Department’s newest unit aims to solve cold case homicides
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is starting a Cold Case Investigation Unit. The newly designed unit will focus on solving murder cases that weren’t originally solved. Amarillo has 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the 1950s and the department’s goal is to reduce that number and...
Gang Violence On The Rise In Amarillo. How Will Police Stop It?
As we wrap up 2022, we look back at all the good, bad, and entertaining things about Amarillo. Crime rose even more, which clearly falls into the bad category. Some new businesses and restaurants opened up and that's good. Unfortunately, it will always be the bad that outweighs the good....
Amarillo sees increase in gang violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd
On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
Law Enforcment Target Drunk Drivers Over Holiday Weekend
Law enforcement will be hitting the streets hard ahead of New Year’s Eve weekend to stop drunk driving. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they expect more people on the roads as they celebrate. Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said they are focusing on preventing DWI-related crashes...
Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns
STINNETT, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested Thursday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The City of Stinnett Facebook page confirmed Collier has resigned. Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp said Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and taken to the Hutchinson County Jail. Texas Department of Public Safety […]
Amarillo’s Labor Day Shooter Has Competency Restored; Now What?
An old criminal defense attorney I know once told me, "Out of all my clients, only the DUIs were normal people like you and me. The others....just weren't quite right." It's something that's stuck with me through the years. While I still think it's a sweeping generalization...I have to admit that he just might be on to something.
Amarillo Police Department responding to fatal crash near Amarillo Blvd and Grand Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is currently responding to a fatal crash near East Amarillo Blvd and North Grand Street, on the boulevard. Traffic was blocked in the area while crews worked the scene. Police say the area is clear and normal traffic has resumed. More information...
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See
It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest
As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass at SW 45th, Canyon Drive
Update: (11:20 a.m.) According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, the Amarillo garbage truck that was stuck under an overpass at SW 45th and Canyon Drive was freed around 11:20 a.m. on Friday. Officials said that the truck was trapped around 9 a.m. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the […]
Extra Police Means You Should Think About A Sober Ride
The end of the year always brings hope, joy, and parties. I love all three of those things about ringing in the new year. With the parties typically comes alcohol, and that always seems to liven up the party. I mean, what's New Year's without having some cocktails and champagne?
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
Crazy Random Confrontation In Amarillo Target Parking Lot
When it comes to parking lot scuffles, the first location that comes to mind would be a Walmart parking lot—not saying that Walmart is necessarily a "bad" place to be, it's just that the energy there feels like a brutal free-for-all. The nice thing about Target is that when...
‘This town is going to help her’: Clarendon community gives back to woman after house fire
CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - The small town of Clarendon is giving back to one woman who is known for always giving back to others. Now she is having to learn how to lean on her community. Just three days after Christmas, Terri Luna, a loved and well-known woman in the...
Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday
New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
Staffing Shortages At Clements Unit Forcing Big Changes At Prison
2022 has been full of challenges we aren't used to seeing. One of the biggest, if not THE biggest, has been staffing shortages in just about every employment sector you can think of. I remember driving past The Bagle Place on Bell about a month ago. That restaurant is usually...
