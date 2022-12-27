ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Amarillo sees increase in gang violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd

On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Law Enforcment Target Drunk Drivers Over Holiday Weekend

Law enforcement will be hitting the streets hard ahead of New Year’s Eve weekend to stop drunk driving. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they expect more people on the roads as they celebrate. Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said they are focusing on preventing DWI-related crashes...
AMARILLO, TX
KREX

Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns

STINNETT, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested Thursday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The City of Stinnett Facebook page confirmed Collier has resigned. Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp said Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and taken to the Hutchinson County Jail. Texas Department of Public Safety […]
STINNETT, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo’s Labor Day Shooter Has Competency Restored; Now What?

An old criminal defense attorney I know once told me, "Out of all my clients, only the DUIs were normal people like you and me. The others....just weren't quite right." It's something that's stuck with me through the years. While I still think it's a sweeping generalization...I have to admit that he just might be on to something.
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest

As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday

New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy