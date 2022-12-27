India’s green hydrogen industry will receive $2.2 billion incentive in order to reduce production costs by 1/5 over the next 5 years. India’s plans to boost the production of green hydrogen were cited by a senior government official and an industry manager working in renewable energy, according to Reuters. The duo declined to reveal their names as the country’s plan has not been announced yet. The Indian State aid could be announced in the February 1 budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, said the government official. Yet, official statements from the Indian ministries of renewable energy and finance are still to be heard.

