ringsidenews.com
Indie Wrestler Jaysin Strife Passes Away At 37
The wrestling business has been built by athletes and behind-the-scenes personnel who contribute to the industry with their in-ring and creative insight. It is always sad to lose anyone in the business and recently, the wrestling world lost yet another Independent wrestler and promoter in Jaysin Strife. Jaysin Strife began...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Current Fling Drops Cryptic Message About Cheating
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s current fling, who happens to be an adult film star, decided to drop a cryptic message about cheating recently.
ringsidenews.com
Dragon Lee Has Singed With WWE
Dragon Lee is one of the most prominent names in the independent wrestling scene. He has a vast amount of experience wrestling for some of the top promotions in the world including ROH, NJPW, AAA, and AEW. His in-ring style and skills have helped him amass a loyal fanbase in the wrestling community.
ringsidenews.com
Ricochet ‘Accidently’ Busted Gunther Open On WWE SmackDown
Ricochet is one of the most agile performers on the WWE roster today. The One and Only never fails to impress the WWE Universe with his high-risk maneuvers inside the squared circle. He accidently busted open a fellow wrestler last night on SmackDown. The December 30, 2022, edition of the...
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Mystery Woman With MJF On AEW Dynamite Revealed
MJF kicked off his “reign of terror” after putting William Regal out of commission on the first Dynamite after Full Gear. Tonight, the Devil Himself closely observed his potential next opponent in action. MJF was at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, for the opening match on Dynamite...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair’s First Remarks After Winning SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe with a huge win over Ronda Rousey this week on SmackDown. The Queen pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Championship. WWE cameras caught up with the newly-crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion backstage on the blue brand. The Queen...
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Suffers Minor Injury During WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely changed the course of Friday Night Smackdown. Fans are still getting accustomed to Wyatt’s new character, which gets increasingly eerier every week. Wyatt is also back to in-ring action during recent WWE live events. In fact, he even told a fan he broke his finger during a recent WWE live event.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Gets New Theme Song During WWE SmackDown
Charlotte Flair had been on a break from WWE ever since WrestleMania Backlash. The Queen made her shocking return to SmackDown tonight and a title change soon followed. Charlotte Flair made her shocking return to SmackDown and interrupted Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s in-ring promo. The Queen got a new entrance theme song as well.
ringsidenews.com
AJ Styles’ Injury At WWE Live Event Is ‘100% Legitimate’
AJ Styles tagged with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson against The Judgment Day at a WWE Holiday Live Event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, earlier in the night. Unfortunately, The Phenomenal One suffered an injury during the match. According to PWInsider, the injury is not a work and is one hundred percent...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wasn’t Interested In Dragon Lee Until AEW Put Him On Television Without A Contract
Dragon Lee is undoubtedly one of the most established and respected pro wrestlers on the planet. He recently revealed that he signed with WWE during AAA Noche de Campeones. Interestingly enough, WWE was not interested in Dragon Lee until AEW put him on television without a contract. Dave Meltzer recently...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt’s Recent Assault Victim Will Not File Lawsuit
Bray Wyatt has been involved in a feud with L.A. Knight for the past several weeks on SmackDown. The issue took a dangerous turn after Wyatt attacked a cameraman during one of his promos. Now the cameraman has spoken out about the incident. While speaking to Bill Apter, JT Energy,...
ringsidenews.com
Mick Foley On The Search For Lost Chyna Memorabilia
Chyna was one of the most popular female stars of the Attitude Era. She was known as the Ninth Wonder of The World for her impressive strength and physique. Chyna was also one of the original members of DX. During her WWE tenure, Chyna was a ground-breaking superstar who was...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Didn’t See ‘Value’ In WWE 24/7 Title
The 24/7 Championship was introduced a couple of years ago. The rules for the title resembled that of the Hardcore Championship from the attitude era. Road Dogg recently discussed the Hardcore Title and said that Triple H didn’t see value in the WWE 24/7 Title. On the most recent...
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Returns From Injury During WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre was pulled from a huge match at the recently-held WWE live event in Madison Square Garden due to an injury. Tonight, the Scottish Warrior made his return to SmackDown. Tonight’s edition of SmackDown featured a singles matchup between Sheamus and Solo Sikoa. The Street Champion won the match,...
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Sidelined With Broken Foot
Paige VanZant made headlines when she showed up in AEW alongside American Top Team on the September 15, 2021, edition of Dynamite. She ended up making her in-ring debut at Double or Nothing. Fans expected more action from the former UFC fighter after her and Men of the Year’s victory...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Says Fake News About Her Personal Life Makes Her Laugh
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for a very long time now and has seen a lot of success during her time in the company. Bliss is a multi-time women’s champion and also won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Being one of the most popular female WWE Superstars, there are bound to be many people who get obsessed with her and spread fake stories about Bliss’ life. In fact, Bliss decided to remark on these stories recently.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Once Got In A Real-Life Fight That Changed Major WWE Plans
Shawn Michaels was a major professional wrestler in the 1990s. During that decade, Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championship three times apiece. However, The Heartbreak Kid became well-known for his backstage shenanigans as much as his on-screen persona. His antics outside the squared circle are also well-known at this point.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Nixes Long Term WrestleMania Plan For Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey is currently enjoying a ride as a heel on SmackDown. As women’s champion, Rousey has Shayna Baszler by her side, and now the company is going a different direction with her expected WrestleMania match. Becky Lynch has remained one of the top attractions of WWE television for...
