ComicBook
Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown
It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
ringsidenews.com
Indie Wrestler Jaysin Strife Passes Away At 37
The wrestling business has been built by athletes and behind-the-scenes personnel who contribute to the industry with their in-ring and creative insight. It is always sad to lose anyone in the business and recently, the wrestling world lost yet another Independent wrestler and promoter in Jaysin Strife. Jaysin Strife began...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
wrestletalk.com
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
Ricky Steamboat backed out of Ric Flair’s Last Match after learning Flair had pacemaker
Steamboat has revealed why he turned down an offer for Ric Flair's Last Match.
Famous wrestling broadcaster dies
Don West, a well-known wrestling broadcaster of the 2000s, has died.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Calls Infamous Wrestling Promoter An 'Ugly, Racist Bully'
Jake "The Snake" Roberts has no shortage of things to say about the notorious wrestling promoter Bill Watts, and very little is positive. Speaking on his "Snake Pit with Jake Roberts" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged there was a modicum of praise that he could bestow on Watts, with whom he worked in Mid-South Wrestling during the 1980s.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns With New Theme Song
When a major star returned on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, it would have been easy to miss the new song over the massive crowd reaction. However, according to Twitter sleuths and music experts, the return of the Queen Charlotte Flair also included a brand new theme song. Charlotte Flair made...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Mystery Woman With MJF On AEW Dynamite Revealed
MJF kicked off his “reign of terror” after putting William Regal out of commission on the first Dynamite after Full Gear. Tonight, the Devil Himself closely observed his potential next opponent in action. MJF was at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, for the opening match on Dynamite...
ComicBook
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
