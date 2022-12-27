My wife and I both work. There’s no talk of bigger breadwinners in the family and no one’s job is “more important” than the other. I make more money, but never say so and support her job just as much as she does mine. The same goes at home. We split household chores perfectly. I mean, it’s a down-the-middle divide with everything accounted for. I cook meals, she cleans floors. I take out the trash and do the laundry, she keeps the kids’ rooms tidy and vacuums. We negotiate a bunch over who does what chore. Hell, it’s written down on a massive chart on the wall. So what’s the problem? I don’t know! But she’s still unhappy and says I’m not splitting the labor evenly, that she’s doing more. When I point to the chart, she dismisses it and says that I just don’t understand. What the hell??

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO