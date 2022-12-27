Read full article on original website
PsyPost
Psychology researchers find that a simple “talking to strangers” intervention is surprisingly effective
Human beings are social creatures, but many people fear social interactions with strangers due to worries about rejection. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explores an intervention that may make people more comfortable talking to strangers. Social interaction is very important and has many well-documented benefits,...
He’s Still a Lying Cheating Husband
After more than two decades of marriage, he’s still a lying cheating husband. He doesn’t want a divorce, but his wife has had it. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson advises in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. I have been with my husband for 23...
psychologytoday.com
Flirting: What Women and Men Like
Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
psychologytoday.com
Men Tend to Feel Worse After an Affair. Not So for Women.
Infidelity is the result, not the cause, of deteriorating relationships. Infidelity is strongly predicted by gradual deterioration in relationship quality. Infidelity affects levels of wellbeing more negatively for perpetrators than for victims. Women are more likely than men to benefit from initiating affairs. Infidelity is condemned almost universally, and seen...
Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?
When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.
Dad Cheered for Not Making Parents Give His Kids Inheritance: 'Their Money'
The Redditor said his kids had not visited their grandparents in a decade.
Mother-in-Law Buying 'Controlling' Gifts for 4-Month-Old Grandson Backed
"Let her contribute and be gracious - choose your battles," one Mumsnet user wrote, while another commented, "Just accept them then donate them to a food bank."
psychologytoday.com
Micro-Abandonments: How a Narcissist Gains Emotional Control
A narcissist may utilize the defense mechanisms of idealization and devaluation in tandem to gain emotional control of a partner. Idealization occurs when a narcissist love-bombs a person or agrees with everything they think and feel at the beginning of the relationship. Devaluation occurs when the narcissist suddenly "drops" the...
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Fight or Flight Reflex Harming Your Relationship?
Our biological impulses for self-protection are powerful and immediate. Fight, flight, or freeze reflexes can be activated in relationship interactions. In relationships, it is essential to recognize when our body’s reactions impair our ability to make good decisions. I was on a hike once in northern Michigan with my...
psychologytoday.com
What to Do with the Entitled Narcissists in Your Life
People who seem to act like they are the "queen bee" seem to fit the definition of entitlement. New research on narcissism suggests that it is precisely this sense of entitlement that lies at the trait's core. By understanding this central core of narcissism, you may be able to turn...
psychologytoday.com
When It Comes to Unloving Mothers, Men Suffer Differently
It is a commonly accepted belief that motherly love and affection are essential for the healthy development of a child. However, research suggests that a lack of maternal love and affection can have particularly negative effects on men. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social...
psychologytoday.com
The Doctor Learns Humility
The human mind allows us to learn through inference, but we are not always correct. Inferences and judgments of others can be misleading if not critically examined. A focus on humility allows us to make inferences and judgments while seeking further information that confirms or disconfirms our understanding. The absence...
natureworldnews.com
Older Female Rhesus Monkeys Save Remaining Energy for Family by Ditching Friends, Study Reveals
According to a recent study, female rhesus monkeys become more selective as they age and reserve their energy for close family members or other primates they have known for a long time. As people get older, they tend to have fewer friends because they become more selective about whom they...
Opinion: The Empty Nest and tips for transitioning
Michael Gerson of the Washington Post wrote that dropping his son off at college was the worst thing that time had done to him. “With due respect to my son’s feelings, I have the worse of it. I know something he doesn’t — not quite a secret, but incomprehensible to the young,” he wrote. “He is experiencing the adjustments that come with beginnings. His life is starting for real. I have begun the long letting go.” — Michael Gerson.
psychologytoday.com
Build Your Coping Skills and Capacity to Manage Stress
Commit to meaningful values and goals only you can actualize and fulfill. Learn and adapt from others' experiences on how to overcome challenges. Stop looking for happiness and start looking for meaning. The beginning of a new year offers us a special time and a unique opportunity to reflect upon...
Can I ever heal after the lack of love my birth mother showed me?
I am a much-loved adopted child. Both my adoptive parents died several years ago. I was told that my birth mother apparently loved me so much that she could not bear to touch me or hold me before giving me away. How could that be an expression of love? I understand her choice intellectually but it’s hard to face up to the anger I feel. So now I think I’ve turned all of that anger on to myself.
A New Theory Claims Men And Women See Household Chores Very Differently
Despite decades of economic gains, changes in cultural perceptions of parenting, and dads who are more involved than ever before, women continue to shoulder the vast majority of housework and childcare. According to a Morning Consult poll for The New York Times, 70% of women said they were fully or mostly responsible for housework during the lockdown. Sixty-six percent say the same regarding child care.
I Do Half the Chores And Bring Home More Than Half the Pay. Isn’t That Enough?
My wife and I both work. There’s no talk of bigger breadwinners in the family and no one’s job is “more important” than the other. I make more money, but never say so and support her job just as much as she does mine. The same goes at home. We split household chores perfectly. I mean, it’s a down-the-middle divide with everything accounted for. I cook meals, she cleans floors. I take out the trash and do the laundry, she keeps the kids’ rooms tidy and vacuums. We negotiate a bunch over who does what chore. Hell, it’s written down on a massive chart on the wall. So what’s the problem? I don’t know! But she’s still unhappy and says I’m not splitting the labor evenly, that she’s doing more. When I point to the chart, she dismisses it and says that I just don’t understand. What the hell??
psychologytoday.com
Do Fertile Women Prefer More Masculine Men?
According to the “good genes ovulatory shift hypothesis”, women may prefer more masculine men when they are more fertile. Prior findings are mixed and may not be applicable to real life scenarios given the use of laboratory settings and artificial stimuli. New research assessed ovulatory shifts through speed-dating,...
Making Friends After 30 is Difficult: New Study Shows Evolutionary Link to Primates
After studying more than 200 female rhesus macaques, researchers have concluded that they have fewer friends and most of it is deliberate. Not only did the females have smaller circles of friends, but their network also included more family members and pairs in more stable relationships. It’s quite interesting to note that the researchers observed that the older macaques continued to receive the same amount of attention from potential partners.
