Fort Wayne, IN

wboi.org

Blue Jacket sweetens city’s south side with Tall Rabbit Café

Baristas are trained and ready to serve up an array of esspresso-based drinks from artistsan coffee blends using Utopian Coffee. Blue Jacket, Inc. has added a new social enterprise to its job training and placement services on the city’s south side, a coffee shop called the Tall Rabbit Café.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne 82-year-old publishes book on time in convent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Barbara Junod is 82 years old. She has always wanted to write a book, and today she held a signing for her first book at Five Star Senior Living Community, where she lives. “The Nun Factory and other horror stories,” is the title and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
orangeandbluepress.com

Here’s What Turned Out of the Fort Wayne American Rescue Fund

Fort Wayne, Indiana was challenged to find a way to disburse about $51 million in funds, and for about months Fort Wayne City council members have been grappling with it. According to a published post by 21 Alive News, in 2021, pandemic relief bill funds came from the American Rescue Plan. Some jurisdictions supplied some of the funding, but Fort Wayne’s leaders have been contemplating their plans for some time.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen

SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Guadalupe’s opens new location on Dupont Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another Guadalupe’s has arrived in Fort Wayne, this time on the north side. The fast-casual local chain announced on its Facebook page that a new location at 545 E. Dupont Road opened Thursday morning. The new location represents the third Guadalupe’s to open...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

When does Allen County issue a travel advisory?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County may not have a travel advisory right now, but this past week, one was issued. But why? Who decides? and under what circumstances?. The answer lies with Bernie Beier, the director of Allen County’s Homeland Security. He decides when they’re issued...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Person struck while pushing car on Ludwig Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police say a person pushing a car was struck by another vehicle on Ludwig Road Thursday night. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. Just before 8 p.m., officers found a man lying near the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police to add a new drone to fleet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is nearing a new addition to its arsenal. At last week’s city council meeting, $119,500 was approved to buy an Autel Dragonfish Standard Drone, and the department says in about 3 months it’ll be in use. “I’m...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Auburn Sports Park to advance despite DeKalb county commission vote

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — At Thursday’s meeting, the DeKalb Economic Development Commission voted against Tax Increment Financing, or TIF money, earmarked for the development of the proposed Auburn Sports Park. The group trying to transform the old Auburn Auction Park near CR11 and Interstate 69 had said this...
AUBURN, IN
WANE-TV

loud1033.com

WANE-TV

Allen County family boasts over 50 Christmas trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the most difficult parts of the holidays is making decisions about your Christmas tree. When to buy it, how to decorate it, deciding when it should be put up and brought down. Now imagine you had to make those decisions for over...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD asks for help locating suspect in August shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for help in locating a wanted man in connection to an August shooting investigation. Cortes Antonio Morris, 20, is a wanted suspect in a shooting that occurred Aug. 15 in the area of 1600 Reed Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County

PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

81-year-old man dies of hypothermia in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office says an 81-year-old man is dead after hypothermia from the recent cold weather conditions. According to a release, William R. Gillen was found Friday outside his home just a few days before Christmas. The coroner’s office says the cause of death is an accident, and that this is the only weather-related death reported to them.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

