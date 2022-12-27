Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wboi.org
Blue Jacket sweetens city’s south side with Tall Rabbit Café
Baristas are trained and ready to serve up an array of esspresso-based drinks from artistsan coffee blends using Utopian Coffee. Blue Jacket, Inc. has added a new social enterprise to its job training and placement services on the city’s south side, a coffee shop called the Tall Rabbit Café.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne 82-year-old publishes book on time in convent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Barbara Junod is 82 years old. She has always wanted to write a book, and today she held a signing for her first book at Five Star Senior Living Community, where she lives. “The Nun Factory and other horror stories,” is the title and...
orangeandbluepress.com
Here’s What Turned Out of the Fort Wayne American Rescue Fund
Fort Wayne, Indiana was challenged to find a way to disburse about $51 million in funds, and for about months Fort Wayne City council members have been grappling with it. According to a published post by 21 Alive News, in 2021, pandemic relief bill funds came from the American Rescue Plan. Some jurisdictions supplied some of the funding, but Fort Wayne’s leaders have been contemplating their plans for some time.
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
News Now Warsaw
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Man busted for marijuana dealing against backdrop of legalization debate
As a summer poll shows more Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, its future, use and legalization in Indiana continues to be debated. FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police had seen the gold Cadillac parked at the Economy Inn on West Coliseum on many occasions. It had an old, faded temporary tag from an […]
WANE-TV
Guadalupe’s opens new location on Dupont Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another Guadalupe’s has arrived in Fort Wayne, this time on the north side. The fast-casual local chain announced on its Facebook page that a new location at 545 E. Dupont Road opened Thursday morning. The new location represents the third Guadalupe’s to open...
WANE-TV
When does Allen County issue a travel advisory?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County may not have a travel advisory right now, but this past week, one was issued. But why? Who decides? and under what circumstances?. The answer lies with Bernie Beier, the director of Allen County’s Homeland Security. He decides when they’re issued...
WANE-TV
Person struck while pushing car on Ludwig Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police say a person pushing a car was struck by another vehicle on Ludwig Road Thursday night. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. Just before 8 p.m., officers found a man lying near the...
News Now Warsaw
126 face layoffs after food service vendor loses contract with Lutheran Health Network
WARSAW – A food service provider has lost its contract with Lutheran Health Network, causing the layoff of 126 people in Warsaw and Fort Wayne, News Now Warsaw has learned. The company, though, predicts many of those who lost their jobs could be hired back by the new vendor.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police to add a new drone to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is nearing a new addition to its arsenal. At last week’s city council meeting, $119,500 was approved to buy an Autel Dragonfish Standard Drone, and the department says in about 3 months it’ll be in use. “I’m...
WANE-TV
Auburn Sports Park to advance despite DeKalb county commission vote
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — At Thursday’s meeting, the DeKalb Economic Development Commission voted against Tax Increment Financing, or TIF money, earmarked for the development of the proposed Auburn Sports Park. The group trying to transform the old Auburn Auction Park near CR11 and Interstate 69 had said this...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Fort Wayne man dies from hypothermia
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) reported a Fort Wayne resident has died as a result of the recent weather conditions. The ACCO received reports Dec. 23 regarding the death of an 81-year-old man who had been found outside his home by family members.
loud1033.com
Argos man killed in US 31 crash
MARSHALL CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – An Argos man has been killed when a semi hit his vehicle at US 31 and SR 10 in Marshall County. The crash happened late yesterday morning. The man did not yield to the semi and was headed east on SR 10. The semi-driver...
WANE-TV
Allen County family boasts over 50 Christmas trees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the most difficult parts of the holidays is making decisions about your Christmas tree. When to buy it, how to decorate it, deciding when it should be put up and brought down. Now imagine you had to make those decisions for over...
WANE-TV
FWPD asks for help locating suspect in August shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for help in locating a wanted man in connection to an August shooting investigation. Cortes Antonio Morris, 20, is a wanted suspect in a shooting that occurred Aug. 15 in the area of 1600 Reed Road.
News Now Warsaw
U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
WISH-TV
81-year-old man dies of hypothermia in Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office says an 81-year-old man is dead after hypothermia from the recent cold weather conditions. According to a release, William R. Gillen was found Friday outside his home just a few days before Christmas. The coroner’s office says the cause of death is an accident, and that this is the only weather-related death reported to them.
wfft.com
Argos man dies in crash with tractor-trailer on U.S. 31
ARGOS, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Argos man died Tuesday morning after troopers say he drove in front of a semi on U.S. 31. Indiana State Police responded to the crash on U.S. 31 and State Road 10 at 10:56 a.m. Troopers say a black 2022 Mitsubishi was heading east on...
