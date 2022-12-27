Read full article on original website
Anchorage moving to new emergency alert system
A Fairbanks man loses his chance at a heart transplant, after numerous flight delays. A Fairbanks man loses his chance at a heart transplant, after numerous flight cancellations to Seattle. Updated: 4 hours ago. Ten Indigenous women climbed to Mount Everest base camp in Nov. 2022 as part of a...
alaskasnewssource.com
A Fairbanks man loses his chance at a heart transplant, after numerous flight delays
Ten Indigenous women climbed to Mount Everest base camp in Nov. 2022 as part of a mission to include Native women in more outdoor activities. Impaired driving enforcement to be strong this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. Alaska State Troopers are expected to have a large presence on the roads...
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in August fire outside Fairbanks
Winds in Wasilla were strong enough to break the tie-downs of a Piper Cub, pushing it two houses down from where it was secured originally. Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks man killed in crash on Parks Highway north of Willow
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - The Parks Highway was shut in both directions Wednesday as authorities tended to a fatal crash near Willow, according to the Department of Public Safety. According to troopers, the crash took place at mile 77.5 at around 1:20 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Civic...
kinyradio.com
Main drug supplier to Fairbanks convicted
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - A main supplier of methamphetamine and heroin to the Fairbanks area, 32-year-old Cody Michael Stockton, was found guilty of three drug counts on Dec. 22. The counts included first-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance; and two counts of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. Investigators from...
alaskapublic.org
Troopers fatally shoot armed Fairbanks man
Alaska State Troopers have identified two troopers who fatally shot an armed, wanted man in Fairbanks last week. According to an AST dispatch, Troopers Drew Massey and Giovanni Sommers fired Friday on 20-year-old Fairbanks resident Patrick Alexander. Massey has been with AST for three years, and Sommers was hired five months ago.
kinyradio.com
Troopers identified in Fairbanks shooting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An officer involved shooting in Fairbanks Monday was fatal after Troopers said the man had refused to drop his firearm. On Monday just after 2pm, the Alaska State Troopers were patrolling the area of Cherokee Avenue and Ravenwood Avenue in Fairbanks when they identified 20-year-old Fairbanks resident Patrick Alexander walking down the road while concealing a long gun.
webcenterfairbanks.com
FNSB Transfer Site snow removal schedule
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - It’s that time of year, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) is temporarily closing down each of its transfer sites for hard pack snow removal. Starting with North Pole on Tuesday, January 3, each site will undergo the clearing of its hard pack. According...
alaskapublic.org
Man killed in Parks Highway car-semi crash near Willow
A Fairbanks man was killed in a collision that closed the Parks Highway near Willow for hours Wednesday afternoon. Alaska State Troopers said in an online dispatch that 36-year-old Kyle Moody was driving a Honda Civic that crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck with a trailer near Mile 77.5 of the Parks shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
newsfromthestates.com
University of Alaska will gain land under new federal budget law
A statue of Charles Bunnell, the first president of the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines, as the University of Alaska Fairbanks was once known, is seen on Sept. 18, 2022, on the UAF campus. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) An obscure clause in the just-passed $1.7 trillion federal...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Scam Facebook post circulating nationwide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The North Pole Police Department has received calls about a post that appears on one of the local For Sale Facebook pages in circulation in Interior Alaska. While this post looks legit, it is a scam. This image and the text included with it is a...
alaskapublic.org
Homeless man dies in Fairbanks during 50-below wind chill
A Fairbanks man who was living in a tent in the woods was found frozen to death during last week’s extreme cold snap. Troopers identified the man in an online dispatch as 55-year-old Charles Akiviana of Fairbanks. They said they got a call on Friday morning from a man staying at a hotel off Old Airport Way reporting that he’d discovered a frozen body in a snowbank.
The Largest Ice Museum In The World Is Here In Alaska And It’s Absolutely Magical
The Aurora Ice Museum, located in Fairbanks, Alaska, is a unique attraction that allows visitors to experience the beauty of ice in a whole new way. The museum is built entirely out of ice and features ice sculptures, ice walls, and ice chandeliers. It is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, especially during the winter months when the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape is enhanced by the cold and snowy weather.
