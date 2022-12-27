ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Ringleader of Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot gets lengthy prison sentence

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rachel Van Gilder
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tz2k_0jvuJOEw00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. ( WOOD ) — One of the men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will spend 16 years in a federal prison.

Adam Fox was sentenced by Judge Robert Jonker on Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids. In addition to the 192 months in prison, the judge imposed five years of supervised release, $2,000 in fines and fees and ordered Fox to participate in a substance abuse recovery program.

“This is incredibly serious activity and there is no doubt about that in my mind,” Jonker said.

The judge said Whitmer will have to bear the trauma of the plot and it will weigh on other government officials as they consider their careers.

“That does need a forceful sentence from the court,” Jonker said.

Investigators say Fox, of metro Grand Rapids, and another man, Barry Croft Jr. of Delaware, led a militia that planned to kidnap Whitmer. In court, prosecutors presented evidence that the men intended to snatch her from her vacation home near Elk Rapids and blow up bridges to slow down the police chasing them. Investigators say the men held training exercises and tried to buy explosives for the kidnapping — though the sellers were actually undercover FBI agents. The plot was busted in October 2020.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Federal prosecutors had argued Fox should be sentenced to life in prison under a terrorism enhancement that they said was appropriate because he planned to blow up bridges. They also said that his sentence should be severe because the victim in the case is a government official and because Fox was a leader in the plot.

“… Mr. Fox was really the driving force,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said. “I think it’s fair to say that none of this would have happened if Mr. Fox had not been involved.”

He said Fox was an active recruiter and told others he would lead by example. Kessler referenced all of the preparation the group did, including training at a “kill house” they built.

He condemned Fox’s motive for the alleged kidnapping, saying he wanted to start a revolution or “second Civil War.” He recognized the “outrageous” nature of the plot, but said that the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was evidence that Fox was not alone in his line of thinking. Kessler said that Fox’s sentence should serve as an example for others who might be considering similar plans.

Kessler called Fox remorseless, adding that Fox was “smirking” at him in the courtroom as he went through his sentencing arguments.

Defense attorneys disagreed with a life sentence , saying Fox and his group would never have been able to actually kidnap the governor. Fox’s attorney Christopher Gibbons spoke only briefly at sentencing, saying that prosecutors were overstating Fox’s role.

Asked by the judge if he would like to make a statement, Fox said only that he was satisfied with what his lawyer had put forth.

Whitmer did not attend the hearing, nor did she send a statement to be read aloud in open court.

Jonker agreed with prosecutors that Fox was in a leadership role and that the plot was clearly defined, had a clear target and had a deadline. He also made it clear he disagreed with the defense’s argument that Fox and his group were entrapped by FBI agents, saying he saw criminal intent from the defendants.

Several charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

“We can all be thankful they (the FBI agents) were there early,” Jonker said.

But Jonker said that while the case was serious, he did not think a life sentence was necessary to serve as a deterrent.

Two of the conspirators pleaded guilty and two other co-defendants were acquitted in the spring. The spring jury deadlocked on Fox and Croft; they were retried and convicted in August .

Sentencing for Croft — described by Kessler as the “ideas guy” of the conspiracy — is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. In a 71-page special audit released Thursday, Auditor Keith Faber’s office said a “limited review” revealed no evidence of fraud, illegal acts or data manipulation connected to the $90 billion pension […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio criminal justice overhaul bill awaits DeWine’s signature

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Of the pile of legislation Gov. Mike DeWine has to review, a massive bill overhauling the state’s criminal justice system is taking up the most space on his desk. Standing at more than 1,000 pages, Senate Bill 288 cleared the house during the legislature’s marathon session Dec. 14 and early Dec. […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

What new election laws could mean for Ohio voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes to Ohio’s election laws are now awaiting signature on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk and Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he has been asking for some of those changes and others he would have done differently, but overall, said there is always room for improvement. The new legislation would require […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio bill naming walleye the state fish flounders in the Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Ohio enjoys a symbiotic relationship with a creature native to its waters: the walleye. Thriving in the cool waters of Lake Erie and the Ohio River, the white-bellied, olive- and gold-colored sportfish generates $1 billion for the Buckeye State each year. A lead weight scandal at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

What Ohio’s midnight sports betting launch will look like

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The emerald-and-gold Caesars Sportsbook-branded corner of Scioto Downs sat vacant Thursday — the kiosks idling, the soft-white underlit counters beckoning to bettors ambling around the rest of the racino. Last Thursday, a semi-clear plastic construction tarp concealed where the Barstool Sportsbook will permanently reside at the Hollywood Casino. Construction began in […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Rainy End to 2022 for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

UPDATE 12/30/22: Projected rain totals have been trending downward. Current model output suggests between a quarter inch and a half inch of rain will be possible throughout the region. Chances for lighter showers will start around 1AM with heavier rain showers expected for the afternoon and evening hours. Majority of these showers will clear up […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy