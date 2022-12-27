ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mariah Carey Takes Twins To Aspen For Christmas After Begging Ex Nick Cannon To 'Carve Out' More Time For Their Kids

Mariah Carey got into the holiday spirit during a fun-filled weekend away with her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, just weeks after ex-husband Nick Cannon welcomed his eleventh child. The songstress, who earns roughly $2.5 million in annual royalties from her smash hit All I Want For Christmas, enjoyed a trip to Aspen, Colorado, with their kids for the special occasion as Cannon prepares to welcome his twelfth child sometime in 2023. Carey surprised the duo with a ride in a reindeer-drawn sleigh on Christmas Eve, dressing for the event in a festive red bodysuit trimmed with white fur....
ASPEN, CO
8-year-old goes viral for dance break during school winter concert

An elementary schooler from the Bay Area stole the show at his school’s winter concert with his smooth dance moves. Jaden Williams, 8, performed with his classmates at Beechwood School in Menlo Park on Dec. 14. In a video taken by the mother of one of Jaden’s classmates and shared on Instagram, the class performance appeared to begin as planned when the music started to play.
MENLO PARK, CA
Kandi Burruss Shares a Peek at Her Gorgeous, Gold-Decked Christmas Tree

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member had a stunning tree in her home for Christmas this year. In recent Instagram posts, Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, shared a look inside The Real Housewives of Atlanta family’s Christmas celebration at home. Although Riley’s photos and videos were focused on the group’s delicious food and festive outfits, we also couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning Christmas tree in the background.

