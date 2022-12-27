Read full article on original website
Related
Rihanna reveals her baby for the first time in a TikTok video showing the two enjoying a playful mother-son car ride
Rihanna shared her first TikTok video on Saturday where she filmed her infant son cooing while strapped in a car seat.
TODAY.com
Mom’s simple trick for defusing her toddler’s tantrum is going viral because it works
If toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try doing zoomies. Not only will your kid stop crying, but you also feel calmer, according to one Georgia mom. Zoomies, or frenetic random activity periods (FRAPS), is the term used to describe when dogs suddenly start racing around to burn off energy.
Mariah Carey Takes Twins To Aspen For Christmas After Begging Ex Nick Cannon To 'Carve Out' More Time For Their Kids
Mariah Carey got into the holiday spirit during a fun-filled weekend away with her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, just weeks after ex-husband Nick Cannon welcomed his eleventh child. The songstress, who earns roughly $2.5 million in annual royalties from her smash hit All I Want For Christmas, enjoyed a trip to Aspen, Colorado, with their kids for the special occasion as Cannon prepares to welcome his twelfth child sometime in 2023. Carey surprised the duo with a ride in a reindeer-drawn sleigh on Christmas Eve, dressing for the event in a festive red bodysuit trimmed with white fur....
Spice Girl’s Daughter Is the Spitting Image of Her Mom in '90s-Themed Photoshoot
Melanie Brown's daughter is following in her mom's iconic footsteps. Phoenix, the 23-year-old daughter of Spice Girls alum Mel B, also known as "Scary Spice," is taking a page out of her mom's book in her latest photoshoot, where she re-created some of the singer's most memorable '90s looks. In...
See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5 months, for Christmas. In the stunning snapshot, Khloe dropped jaws in a red strapless Nicolas...
TODAY.com
8-year-old goes viral for dance break during school winter concert
An elementary schooler from the Bay Area stole the show at his school’s winter concert with his smooth dance moves. Jaden Williams, 8, performed with his classmates at Beechwood School in Menlo Park on Dec. 14. In a video taken by the mother of one of Jaden’s classmates and shared on Instagram, the class performance appeared to begin as planned when the music started to play.
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
ABC News
Strangers raise over $133K for 82-year-old Walmart employee who went viral on TikTok
An 82-year-old Walmart employee says she’s been overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers after a TikTok video of her at work went viral. On a recent trip to her local Walmart, Liz Rizzo noticed a woman named Carman Kelly and felt compelled to share her story with others online.
bravotv.com
Kandi Burruss Shares a Peek at Her Gorgeous, Gold-Decked Christmas Tree
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member had a stunning tree in her home for Christmas this year. In recent Instagram posts, Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, shared a look inside The Real Housewives of Atlanta family’s Christmas celebration at home. Although Riley’s photos and videos were focused on the group’s delicious food and festive outfits, we also couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning Christmas tree in the background.
Comments / 0