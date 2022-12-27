Read full article on original website
Related
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Recycling Today
Michigan EGLE ramping up electronics recycling drop-off sites
The holiday season means not only gift-giving but also disposing of obsolete televisions, computers and smartphones that contain hazardous substances as the items are replaced by the next best gadget. To keep up with residents’ desire to participate in electronics recycling, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy...
Recycling Today
Safe Fleet selects senior vice president of commercial vehicles for North America
Safe Fleet, based in Belton, Missouri, has selected Steve Kiefer as its senior vice president of commercial vehicle for North America. Kiefer replaces Brad Templeman, who is retiring at the end of the year. Based in Safe Fleet's Elmhurst, Illinois office, Kiefer will assume responsibility for the commercial vehicle product...
Recycling Today
Scrap tire generation outpaces consumption
Scrap tire generation continues to outpace end market development. According to the Washington-based U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s (USTMA’s) "2021 Scrap Tire Management Report," which was published Oct. 25, end markets consumed 71 percent of annually generated scrap tires in 2021, compared with 76 percent in 2019 when the USTMA released a similar report.
Comments / 0