Letting H.E.R. Crown Shine: Bohemian Songstress Reveals Natural Hair…And It’s Beyond Gorgeous

Soulful sensation H.E.R. is letting her hair down to show the world her beautiful crown full of curls – and the naturalistas are loving it.

In a recent Instagram post, the Every Kind of Way star was giving zen-like energy in a yellow crop top and matching skirt while sitting next to a cup of tea in what appears to be a wooden cabin surrounded by greenery.

“In my purest form,” she captioned the post in which she shows her natural dewy and sun-kissed skin. She added a yellow heart and palm tree emoji to add the perfect ambiance to the radiance and glow she exuded in the pics.

Normally, fans can find the California native rocking wet and wavy styles, ponytails, bangs and braids, so it’s refreshing to see her giving her locks some much-needed air to breathe.

The 25-year-old sensation who has taken over the charts recently with classic hits like Damage and Best Part is an eight-time Grammy-nominated star who began her career in 2016 with the self-titled debut EP, H.E.R. Volume 1, and quickly gained accolades from artists including Rihanna, Janet Jackson and Drake – to name a few.

Her name is a bit of an irony. H.E.R. stands for “Having Everything Revealed,” but her persona has mostly been shielded under the spotlight for the majority of her career. Always adorning stylish shades, her shy demeanor has become a part of her identity, which millions have grown to love.

“I reveal who I am and my stories and my emotions, and music is an outlet for me. But it’s all revealed through my music and my message. Even though I don’t show my face and I don’t tell people who I am or more about me, it’s—really, you get to know who I am in my music,” she said in a 2018 radio interview.

Born Gabriella Wilson, the 24-year-old California native gained nationwide attention after performing songs by Alicia Keys and Aretha Franklin at the Apollo Theater and The Today Show. She gained notoriety after signing a record deal with Sony’s RCA Records, and shortly after, debuted her first single, “Something to Prove,” which enthusiastically raised eyebrows among her industry peers.

On H.E.R.’s musical style, Alicia Keys had this to say: “I love the way you’ve been releasing music ever since you started. I think that you’ve actually broken a lot of rules and created new ways for the rules to be written and because of that, you already have four Grammys and an Oscar,” the award-winning musician told H.E.R. in a Wonderland interview. “It’s pretty fresh and pretty unique to be able to have these accolades precede your first full-length album.”