Upworthy

Couple builds ‘cat church’ with heater for stray cat amid winters in a beautiful example of kindness

As many cities around the world struggle to deal with harsh winters, stray animals are left with no place to turn as they try to make it through the winter. They struggle to find food and heat during this time. There have always been kindhearted people who have gone out of their way to make space for stray animals. A Reddit user, roachy1979, recently shared the story of her parents building a home for a stray cat that wandered into their parents' yard past summer and stayed.
purewow.com

16 Long-Haired Cat Breeds

Many breeds of cats come in long-haired varieties. A select few are known exclusively for their luxurious coats (lookin’ at you, Persian kitties)! Several on our list can be found in orange, while others you’ll only find in silvery, pointed patterns. The one thing they all have in common? They’re gonna need a thorough brushing at least twice every week. The key to a happy long-haired cat is no knots or mats.
pethelpful.com

Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
dailypaws.com

4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022

Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
petpress.net

Surprising Answer: Do Cats Like Being Picked Up?

Cats are known for being independent, aloof creatures that do not enjoy being handled or picked up. However, there is a lot of debate among cat owners and experts about whether cats really dislike this type of contact or if they tolerate it because their human companions enjoy it so much.
dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)

If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
pethelpful.com

Parrot's Desperate Calls for Dad After 'Losing' Him Are Totally Priceless

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's no denying that some of our pets have become a little too attached to us. We honestly don't mind it though because it's so endearing. The only frustrating thing is that you can't even be in a different room of the house without them. LOL! They're attached to our hip!

