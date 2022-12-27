Ciara To Co-Host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

Ciara will hit the stage and serve as a co-host for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest .

The singer, dancer, and fashion guru showed us how she’s gearing up for the NYE celebration with an Instagram post. Dressed in a metallic silver dress with a thigh-high slip and silver Mickey Mouse ears, the mother of three sauntered toward the camera.

The post read, “Winning energy rolling in the New Year Babyyyyy! We turning up the stage and ya girls co-hosting @RockinEve at @DisneyLand Tune-In!!! Let’s go!”

The New Year’s Eve show is known for having amazing performances, and this year won’t be any different. Not only will she be a co-host alongside Ryan Seacrest, but she will also hit the stage along with Halle Bailey and more.

Rockin Eve took to their Instagram page to announce some of the lineup. “Don’t miss magical @disneyland performances from @bensplatt, @hallebailey, @txt_bighit and more during New Year’s #RockinEve airing Saturday at 8/7c on @abcnetwork!” they wrote.

Whether you’re spending your New Year’s Eve with Ciara and Ryan Seacrest in the comfort of your living room or bringing it in on someone’s dance floor, we wish you a safe and festive New Year!

