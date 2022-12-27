Search continues for driver who killed woman in South LA street takeover

Elyzza Guajaca. | Photo courtesy of Louie Guajaca via GoFundMe

A search was continuing Tuesday for the driver who fatally struck a 24-year-old nursing student while doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night.

The woman, identified by relatives as Elyzza Guajaca, was struck at 9:07 p.m. Sunday while standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver left the vehicle at the crash scene and fled on foot, police said.

Guajaca’s brother, Louie, set up a GoFundMe page online to help raise money for her funeral expenses.

“My sister was an aunty to my beautiful girls who loved her so much,” Louie Guajaca said in the appeal. “She was a beautiful sister who loved big. She was a daughter who always wanted to be with (family) around and have family time. She was the rock to our family. She was just a good, goofy, funny, outgoing person. She loved all her close friends and family.”

The page had raised nearly $12,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.