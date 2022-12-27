Read full article on original website
KFDA
Tascosa girls come out on top in Tatum Tough Tournament, West Plains falls to Godley in 3rd place game
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Rebels took down the Lady Eagles in a nailbiter in the Tatum Tough Tournament girls’ championship on Thursday. The game went to overtime after a back-and-forth battle throughout the game. Avery Carter hit an and-one bucket at the end of regulation to bush the game to an extra period. In overtime the Lady Rebels came away victorious, with a 48-46 win.
abc7amarillo.com
Well above average temperatures to kickoff 2023 for southern Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - New Years weekend will be a warm one for the High Plains. Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s with some even tapping into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon as we move into 2023. Record temperatures look unlikely but afternoon highs will still be...
‘Amarillo by Morning’: Terry Stafford thinks of home, and home remembers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether or not you’re headed up from San Antone with everything, or just what you’ve got on – if you lost your saddle in Houston and broke your leg in Santa Fe, you might have Amarillo on your mind. At least, that was the wager of Terry LaVerne Stafford when he […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Palo Duro First Day Hike
Palo Duro Canyon plans on ringing n the New Year with a first day hike, an after hours affair. The first hike takes place on Saturday, December 31 at 11:30 p.m. with a second one taking place on Sunday, January 1st at 12;45 a.m.,. Those people planning on taking the...
When does school start? Spring 2023 on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the holiday season come and gone, families around the region will soon be bundling up their students and sending them back to the classroom for the Spring 2023 semester. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains. When does school start in […]
City of Amarillo closes landfill Wednesday due to wind
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from officials, the City of Amarillo’s Landfill will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday “due to high winds.” However, officials also noted that the landfill is intended to resume its normal operating hours on Thursday, with the facility being open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This […]
This Stuck Trash Truck Is Exactly How 2022 Has Us Feeling
In case you didn't see the story earlier today, a report from KAMR Local 4 News stated that a City of Amarillo trash truck got stuck under an overpass on 45th. The story doesn't mention any injuries, and for that we are grateful. Looking at the photos, I could only think one thought.
KFDA
Code Blue Warming Station serves over 100 people during Arctic blast, needs donations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The inclement weather last week brought in the most people the Code Blue Warming Station has seen this winter. The station remained open for four days straight and served 108 people. “We get so many people, I mean there are a lot of people that I...
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
[PHOTOS] Life On The Lake Is Beautiful in This $1.2 Million Home For Sale in Amarillo
There's two kinds of people in the world: spring/summer people and fall/winter people. If you're one of the spring/summer folks, then I'm pretty sure you're not a happy camper right about now. Well, good news. I went window shopping on Zillow and found just the right house for you. It's...
City of Amarillo reports broken water line at Globe-News Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Wednesday that a recently broken water line has caused damage to the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts and led to an upcoming event shifting locations. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, officials said a water line on the […]
The Best Steak In Amarillo? Let The Debate Begin.
There's nothing like a good ol' debate right? We love to argue about anything. Some of the most ridiculous arguments I've ever had have been over some of the most ridiculous stuff you can imagine, like who makes the comfiest socks when playing sports. No, I'm not kidding. That was...
KFDA
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
kgncnewsnow.com
Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday
New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
KFDA
Nationwide flight delays and cancellations impacting Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday season. Today nationwide there have been 10,001 delayed flights and 4,387 flight cancellations. Most major airlines have felt the effects of the severe winter storm, but Southwest appears to be feeling...
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See
It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
Gang Violence On The Rise In Amarillo. How Will Police Stop It?
As we wrap up 2022, we look back at all the good, bad, and entertaining things about Amarillo. Crime rose even more, which clearly falls into the bad category. Some new businesses and restaurants opened up and that's good. Unfortunately, it will always be the bad that outweighs the good....
1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in southeast Amarillo Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to a hotel in the 4600 block of I-40 East around 3:12 a.m. […]
abc7amarillo.com
Winter storm blankets nation leaving thousands of flights delayed, canceled
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Thousands of flights were canceled and many delayed on Tuesday as airlines struggle to cope with the fallout of the winter storm that has blanketed the nation. How can travelers who start or end in Amarillo may face cancellations or delays at bigger airports they...
