Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Tascosa girls come out on top in Tatum Tough Tournament, West Plains falls to Godley in 3rd place game

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Rebels took down the Lady Eagles in a nailbiter in the Tatum Tough Tournament girls’ championship on Thursday. The game went to overtime after a back-and-forth battle throughout the game. Avery Carter hit an and-one bucket at the end of regulation to bush the game to an extra period. In overtime the Lady Rebels came away victorious, with a 48-46 win.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Well above average temperatures to kickoff 2023 for southern Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - New Years weekend will be a warm one for the High Plains. Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s with some even tapping into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon as we move into 2023. Record temperatures look unlikely but afternoon highs will still be...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Palo Duro First Day Hike

Palo Duro Canyon plans on ringing n the New Year with a first day hike, an after hours affair. The first hike takes place on Saturday, December 31 at 11:30 p.m. with a second one taking place on Sunday, January 1st at 12;45 a.m.,. Those people planning on taking the...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Best Steak In Amarillo? Let The Debate Begin.

There's nothing like a good ol' debate right? We love to argue about anything. Some of the most ridiculous arguments I've ever had have been over some of the most ridiculous stuff you can imagine, like who makes the comfiest socks when playing sports. No, I'm not kidding. That was...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday

New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Nationwide flight delays and cancellations impacting Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday season. Today nationwide there have been 10,001 delayed flights and 4,387 flight cancellations. Most major airlines have felt the effects of the severe winter storm, but Southwest appears to be feeling...
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX

