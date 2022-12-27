Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Christina and Josh Hall: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance
Christina Hall and Josh Hall had quite the whirlwind romance. The couple is now married and in love, but that came after some relationship woes for the 39-year-old HGTV star. Christina tied the knot with Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and welcomed two children with him, Taylor in 2010 and Brayden in 2015. After her divorce from Tarek was finalized in January 2018, Christina married Ant Anstead in December of that year. They had a son, Hudson, the next year, making Christina a mom of three.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation
They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
KTVB
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming's Relationship Timeline: From Love at First Sight to His Aphasia Diagnosis
Bruce Willis and his wife of more than a decade, Emma Heming, are the true definition of relationship goals. The Die Hard star fell head over heels for the actress-model after he met her in 2007. They would tie the knot in 2009 and later welcome two daughters -- Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. Not only are they a tight-knit family, Willis and Heming have set a perfect example when it comes to a harmonious blended family.
KTVB
Selena Gomez Is 'Optimistic' and 'Open to Dating,' Source Says
Selena Gomez is heading into 2023 with a glass-half-full attitude. The 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about her love life in the coming months, a source tells ET. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes several months after...
KTVB
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell: A Timeline of Their Wildlife Love Story
What started as a chance encounter turned into Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s wildly beautiful love story. In 2013, then-Florida native Chandler was a wakeboarding champion who visited Australia Zoo with his family. After meeting Bindi during his tour, the pair stayed in contact. Cut to 2015, the couple began a relationship that turned into Chandler making a move across the world and starting a life with Bindi, doing the work she loves.
KTVB
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Shaeeda Reveals That Bilal Has Total Control of Her Money (Exclusive)
Shaeeda is confiding in fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Yara about her issues with her husband, Bilal. In this exclusive clip from part one of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special airing on Sunday, Shaeeda tells Yara that Bilal controls all of their finances and refuses to get a joint bank account, which infuriates Yara.
KTVB
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Relationship Timeline: From Meet-Cute to 'A Quiet Place'
Among all the high-profile Hollywood romances, the longstanding marriage between actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski is often dubbed a "fan favorite." The celebs are certainly A-list actors on their own accord, but together they make one star-powered duo. The couple first met at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2008...
KTVB
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Love Story
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s whirlwind love story has been one for the history books! The Jonas Brother and the actress raised eyebrows in 2017 when they walked the iconic steps in coordinating Ralph Lauren during the Met Gala. Still, following their fashion-forward (not a) date night, Priyanka played it cool and coy when asked about a potential relationship with the younger musician.
KTVB
Tristan Thompson Shows Off Impressive Dance Moves in Cute Video With Daughter True
Take this father-daughter duo on the road! Tristan Thompson and his and Khloe Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson showed off their impressive performance skills on Tuesday. The 31-year-old NBA star shared a precious video of himself and his little girl singing and dancing along to Shawn Mendes' hit "There's Nothing...
KTVB
Chrissy Teigen Shares Birthday Tribute to Husband John Legend with Childhood Throwback Photos
Looking to the past to celebrate the future. Chrissy Teigen is commemorating husband John Legend's 44th birthday with some adorable throwback photos!. Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her hubby a happy b-day -- while also sharing a trio of childhood snapshots that showed just how much their son, Miles, looks like his dad when he was a baby.
KTVB
The best movies of 2022
TEXAS, USA — “Are the movies back?” I asked that very question this time a year ago, albeit with my tongue planted firmly in cheek in recognition of something as true now as it was then: The potential for cinematic discovery is always ripe, so long as you know where to look.
KTVB
Why Cheryl Burke Will Be Crying on New Year's Eve: 'Don't Think It's Because I'm Sad'
Cheryl Burke is ready to turn over a new leaf in 2023. The former Dancing With the Stars pro said she is "so ready to start the next chapter of my life" in a TikTok posted on Wednesday. Burke, 38, finalized her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, 42, in September. “When...
KTVB
Ryan Seacrest Applauds CNN's Decision to Scale Back on On-Air New Year's Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen Diss
Ryan Seacrest supports CNN’s decision to have a little less lit New Year’s Eve celebration. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host is set to make his return on Saturday as the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and is all for his competitors keeping their drinks to a minimum.
KTVB
Modest Mouse's Jeremiah Green Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Jeremiah Green is battling cancer. The 45-year-old Modest Mouse drummer's mom revealed her son's stage 4 cancer diagnosis in a Christmas day Facebook post. "Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer," Carol Namatame wrote. "He's is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!"
Comments / 0