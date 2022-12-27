Read full article on original website
Reward being offered for information in Ohio escaped inmate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- United States Marshals Service, and Ohio State Highway Patrol continue to search for an escaped inmate from Ohio. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson is wanted for escape which occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29., according to a news release. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Franklin...
Miami Valley fire departments to receive state grants
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fire departments across the Miami Valley are receiving grants from the state. The Dayton fire department is on the list – receiving $5.8 million in grants. The Miami valley fire departments work day and night responding to emergency calls. Last weekend was the deadliest weekend...
ODOT sends 28 crew members to western New York to assist with deadly blizzard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Department of Transportation workers are heading to western New York to assist those in need following the deadly Christmas weekend blizzard. Governor Mike DeWine ordered the deployment on Thursday. Twenty-eight members, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility mechanic trucks, and four crew cab pick-up...
Affordable housing market grows concerns with Coalitions groups as changes happen soon
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing cities like Dayton are using American Rescue Plan Dollars to make investments in the affordable housing market. However, Amy Rigel, Executive Director of Coalition on Homelessness and Housing explains this investment could prevent funding towards other projects. “It...
Dubious distinction for Ohio GOP leaders: Only ones in US to ignore a court order
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Somewhere along the way you learned how the American system of government was supposed to work. Checks and balances. Three branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. And the judges get to decide whether the actions of the other two branches are legal. This balance of powers...
Countdown is on to 2023 and legal sports betting in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The countdown is on to 2023 and legalized sports betting in Ohio. The Hard Rock Casino is one of three locations in Cincinnati opening sportsbooks this weekend for in-person sports betting. Set up today began at 4 o’clock Saturday morning inside the sportsbook and for the New...
