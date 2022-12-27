ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

KMZU

Crews will close southbound U.S. 169 ramp to southbound I-35 Dec. 29-30

JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to southbound Interstate 35 beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Southbound I-35 will be reduced to ONE LANE from approximately I-70 to 12th Street during this time. This closure will allow crews to complete bridge painting work. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. There will be no signed detour. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
treksplorer.com

Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little "je ne sais quoi" to your itinerary!
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Five Teenagers Injured in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash

ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Five teenagers were taken to the hospital following a crash overnight in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place at 11 pm on US 59 at US 71, 2 miles west of Savannah. The 17-year old male driver crossed the center of the roadway and travelled off the south side of the highway, down an embankment where the vehicle struck a traffic sign. The vehicle returned to the roadway and went off the side of the roadway again, down an embankment where the vehicle overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO

