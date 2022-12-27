Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The BohotCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Kansas City Health Department reminder amid Ohio measles outbreak
Kansas City's Health Department warns parents that children need two doses of the measles vaccine to be fully protected amid Ohio outbreak.
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
KMZU
Crews will close southbound U.S. 169 ramp to southbound I-35 Dec. 29-30
JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to southbound Interstate 35 beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Southbound I-35 will be reduced to ONE LANE from approximately I-70 to 12th Street during this time. This closure will allow crews to complete bridge painting work. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. There will be no signed detour. All work is weather permitting.
KMBC.com
Residents at Northland apartment complex faced flooding and no running water over the holiday
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Residents of a Northland apartment complex have been dealing with flooding and no running water over the extended holiday weekend. In one building at the Gladstone Meadows complex, a pipe burst in the laundry room on Friday, shooting water into the air. Ryan Cervantes lives in...
Cass County fugitive in custody, other escapee remains on the run
U.S. Marshals take Cass County jail escapee, Trevor Sparks, into custody after he escaped from the facility on Dec. 6, 2022.
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
treksplorer.com
Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri
Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
Fire forces 3 people out of house Wednesday afternoon in KCMO
Three people escaped a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged their house in east Kansas City, Missouri.
KC-area family out thousands after canceled Southwest flight ruins Christmas trip
One Overland Park family planned their vacation almost a year ago, only for it to be ruined on Christmas Day with a canceled Southwest flight.
Southwest Airlines customers take matters into their own hands
Thousands of bags are still stranded at the Kansas City International Airport, waiting to be reunited with their owners.
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly initiated an inquiry into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol employees had misused aircraft in the state fleet. The post Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Unified Government encourages seniors to apply for tax rebates
Seniors living in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, may be eligible for rebates to help pay for their homes, utilities
Southwest cancels rest of Monday flights out of Kansas City airport
All of Southwest Airlines flights out of Kansas City International Airport on Monday evening have been canceled amid travel chaos for the airline.
Kansas City police investigating stabbing that has left one person seriously injured
The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the area of Crabapple Circle, just south of Eastwood Trafficway.
Large fire burns near downtown Kansas City
A building fire in area of Admiral Boulevard, Virginia Avenue sent black smoke billowing into air Tuesday afternoon near downtown Kansas City loop.
Christmas night Winter Weather Advisory lifted for Kansas City area
FOX4 Weather is tracking a quick-hitting system that triggered a Winter Weather Advisory for Christmas night until midnight. You'll need to be mindful of conditions if you're driving.
KCMO woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Platte County, Mo.
A 41-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died Wednesday morning in a car crash in Platte County, Missouri.
Cass County Jail escapee arrested in KCMO Friday
One of two fugitives who escaped the Cass County Jail earlier this month was taken into custody Friday.
KMBC.com
Driver ejected from scooter while avoiding collision with a go-kart in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a critical injury crash Thursday afternoon. Accident investigators went to the scene of a reported collision involving critical injuries. KCPD says an investigation revealed that a green and red Honda Scooter was traveling northbound on Van Brunt at a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Five Teenagers Injured in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Five teenagers were taken to the hospital following a crash overnight in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place at 11 pm on US 59 at US 71, 2 miles west of Savannah. The 17-year old male driver crossed the center of the roadway and travelled off the south side of the highway, down an embankment where the vehicle struck a traffic sign. The vehicle returned to the roadway and went off the side of the roadway again, down an embankment where the vehicle overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Comments / 0