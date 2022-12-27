Read full article on original website
Man seriously injured in Canton Pike crash
A man was critically injured in a head on collision on Canton Pike Thursday night in Christian County. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Canton and Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient had to be extricated and was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center with leg, back and neck injuries.
Proceedings continued for South Elm Street shooting suspect
One of the suspects charged in relation to a shooting incident on South Elm Street will get to continue on his ankle monitor for at least another month, following a hearing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Toddarius Polk is facing charges of attempted first-degree assault and two counts of...
Stabbing suspect sought by Clarksville police
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a stabbing that occurred last week. According to a news release, officers are attempting to locate 37-year-old Marshal Reed, who has a warrant out of his arrest for aggravated assault. He is alleged to have stabbed a victim around 5 p.m. last Thursday on Avalon Street, after being in a dispute with the victim.
County elected officials, officers sworn in
It was a full day of swearing-in ceremonies Thursday afternoon, as county elected officials and their staff swore their oaths of office in front of a judge. It all kicked off with newly elected Family Court Judge Katherine Hicks Demps, who had a special ceremony in which she was given her official judge’s robes. She was sworn in front of all her fellow judges, including some retired judges, and she says she’s eager to hit the ground running and bring both compassion and fairness to the families of Christian County.
Longtime County Clerk Mike Kem bids farewell to that office
Longtime Christian County Clerk Mike Kem is bidding farewell to the office, as a retirement reception was held in his honor Wednesday afternoon. Kem has served as County Clerk for 24 years, and that followed years of service to Christian County as a Fiscal Court magistrate—he says he’s seen a lot of change in his time in public service, and had a hand in some of it.
Jeffrey “Jeff” Vernon Lowe
(Age 57, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bess Barnes Caudle
(Age 102, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Monday January 2nd at 2pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12noon till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Jewell Belvert “J.B.” Powell
(Age 71, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday December 31st at 11am at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
Nathan Lee “Gus” Farmer
(Age 59, of Rhome, TX and formerly of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 30th at 1pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Patricia “Susan” Belew
(Age 69, of Oak Grove) Celebration of Life service will be Saturday December 31st at 4pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Saturday from 2pm till the service hour at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville.
Barbara Choate
(Age 86, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Sunday January 1st at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Todd Fiscal Court bids farewell to outgoing magistrates at final 2022 meeting
In its final meeting of 2022, Todd Fiscal Court on Thursday morning approved final reading of a solar farm ordinance and said farewell to a longtime magistrate. Brent Spurlin has served District 4 of Todd County for 20 years and said it’s been an honor every step of the way, and he thanks the people of Todd County for their support and their spirit.
Melissa “Missy” Barrera
(Age 54, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday December 31st at 1pm at Riverside Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
David L. Bussell
(Age 56, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HWEA cancels Water Shortage Warning
Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority is cancelling the Water Shortage Warning, and customers can resume normal use and consumption of water. According to a news release, HWEA experience unusually high water demand and set two consecutive records for production on Christmas Day and December 26. A review determined the unprecedented increase in winter time demand was due to approximately 165 customer leaks caused by the extreme cold temperatures.
Public library to host Noon Years Eve party for kids
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library will be hosting a Noon Years’ Eve party on Friday, for kids who may not be able to stay awake late enough to watch the ball drop on New Years’ Eve. This event is for children ages 10 and under complete with a...
Warriors Battle but Fall to The Storm
A 64-57 loss for the Warriors of HCA facing off with Hopkins County Central Storm on Thursday afternoon was easily the best game that HCA has played in KHSAA play; outside of Foundation Christian and Fellowship Christian that is. The Warriors led after the first, second, and third quarters but...
HCA Falls to Rebels of Todd Central
The Law of Averages played out on Wednesday Afternoon. HCA scores around forty-five points per game and give up around sixty. Todd County Central scores around sixty a game and gives up around forty-five. By Wednesday approaching evening the Rebels had defeated the Warriors 67-37. Just a 16-12 lead for...
