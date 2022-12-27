Christina Hall and Josh Hall had quite the whirlwind romance. The couple is now married and in love, but that came after some relationship woes for the 39-year-old HGTV star. Christina tied the knot with Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and welcomed two children with him, Taylor in 2010 and Brayden in 2015. After her divorce from Tarek was finalized in January 2018, Christina married Ant Anstead in December of that year. They had a son, Hudson, the next year, making Christina a mom of three.

