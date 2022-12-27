Read full article on original website
3 Things to Do Differently in 2023
Do one thing at a time to maximize your effort. Practice willingness instead of gratitude. Set a laser focus on your values. It's that time of year when we all look to the future. The new year is a representation of a fresh start. An opportunity to do things differently, better. Full of possibilities for the future you want to bring to fruition.
Create and Cultivate a Gratitude Practice
The cultivation of gratitude has been shown to improve health and well-being. Gratitude writing is more effective than simple expressive writing. Gratitude writing is especially beneficial during times of stress, but can be valuable as a preventive measure at all times. The concept of improving one’s well-being by developing gratitude...
A 5-Minute Mindfulness Meditation That Works
4 easy steps to mindfulness meditation. A 5-minute daily meditation practice can ease depression and anxiety and increase connection with oneself and the beauty of the world. By focusing on posture, breathing, relaxation, and meditation you will quiet your mind and reduce stress. In an increasingly anxiety-provoking world, with accelerated...
Build Your Coping Skills and Capacity to Manage Stress
Commit to meaningful values and goals only you can actualize and fulfill. Learn and adapt from others' experiences on how to overcome challenges. Stop looking for happiness and start looking for meaning. The beginning of a new year offers us a special time and a unique opportunity to reflect upon...
Micro-Abandonments: How a Narcissist Gains Emotional Control
A narcissist may utilize the defense mechanisms of idealization and devaluation in tandem to gain emotional control of a partner. Idealization occurs when a narcissist love-bombs a person or agrees with everything they think and feel at the beginning of the relationship. Devaluation occurs when the narcissist suddenly "drops" the...
Is Your Fight or Flight Reflex Harming Your Relationship?
Our biological impulses for self-protection are powerful and immediate. Fight, flight, or freeze reflexes can be activated in relationship interactions. In relationships, it is essential to recognize when our body’s reactions impair our ability to make good decisions. I was on a hike once in northern Michigan with my...
Can Sounds Alter What We See?
Multisensory research shows that sounds can influence how people perceive dynamic visual events. A new study investigated whether characteristic sounds (like a cat's meow or a kettle's whistle) can bias visual object recognition. In three studies, participants showed a bias to perceive ambiguous objects in a manner consistent with the...
How 'Playing It Safe' Inhibits Our Creativity
"Screwing up" is an essential ingredient to a creative life. Creativity is never about perfection but rather direction. Some of the most creative people in the world make lots of mistakes. You may be familiar with Sara Blakely, the woman who founded Spanx. Her first product, a comfortable girdle, was...
What to Do with the Entitled Narcissists in Your Life
People who seem to act like they are the "queen bee" seem to fit the definition of entitlement. New research on narcissism suggests that it is precisely this sense of entitlement that lies at the trait's core. By understanding this central core of narcissism, you may be able to turn...
Are You Finally Ready for New Year's Resolutions That Stick?
Only a small percentage of people are able to keep their New Year's resolutions, but analyzing the culprits is helpful. Whether your goals relate to career advancement or your personal life, there are six common pitfalls you can overcome. Avoid overachiever syndrome, embrace your fear, stay focused, say no to...
Will You Be Happier Single Or in a Relationship?
People in relationships tend to be happier and healthier than those who are single. But is it always the case that people who are partnered are better off? Research says no. The goals people hold for their relationships (approaching positive outcomes versus avoiding negative ones) matter. Around the world, people...
The Doctor Learns Humility
The human mind allows us to learn through inference, but we are not always correct. Inferences and judgments of others can be misleading if not critically examined. A focus on humility allows us to make inferences and judgments while seeking further information that confirms or disconfirms our understanding. The absence...
Who Has Time For Self-Care? You Do
Commonly referred to in conversation and in the media, "self-care" means different things to different people. Time and financial barriers can impede implementation of self-care activities. Here are three tips for making regular self-care more feasible and achievable. Self-care is something often referred to in conversation and in the media,...
Workplace Bullying: An Ambiguous Loss
Before experiencing trauma, most people subscribe to three assumptions: The world is benevolent, the world is meaningful, and the self is worthy. Ambiguous loss is a loss that is undefined, borderless, and without resolution. Workplace bullying shatters people's assumptions, resulting in ambiguous loss. To be ambiguous is to exist outside...
The Benefits of Solitude
Even for a social animal, solitude can have its benefits. Solitary does not necessarily mean lonely. Having solid social relationships but choosing to be solitary for a time can fend off loneliness. Holidays are usually a series of social events, and the pressure to engage in them, and to be...
Living in Vivid Color With “Vital Engagement”
Vital engagement is defined as "lives colored in with both absorbed enjoyment and meaning." Finding our “zest zone” of discretionary time appears to be of paramount importance in optimizing our well-being. Reflecting on our mortality can help us reprioritize how we want to engage in life and spend...
The Effects of Authoritarianism in Parenting and Work
Authoritarianism assumes control over the capacities of those dominated. Authoritarianism can be, and often is, abusive. The effects of authoritarianism are profound. What is authoritarianism? Authoritarianism assumes that there is an authority greater than the sum of all of my capacities. It means that I am not allowed to manage my own behavior (and in some cases, my thoughts and feelings), but that the authority can and must manage me. It insists that those who are ruled by the authority should be afraid of punishment implemented by the authority. It means that they must not get off the straight and narrow, as defined by the authority, and that if they do, they will absolutely be punished. It assumes that any aberrant behavior is not only punishable but labeled as “rebellious” or downright “criminal.” Authoritarianism means that regardless of how corrupt the authority is, those ruled by the authority must still stay on the straight and narrow. Authoritarianism rules absolutely.
Happiness Habits for Children
Creating habits can help us move toward any goal, whether it’s building muscles at the gym or learning how to calm and center. The power of habit is immeasurable. In her book Better Than Before, Gretchen Rubin shares how habits change our lives little by little, especially when we schedule those habits.
Consider an End of the Year Empathy Checklist
The start of a new year can be a time for self-reflection. Empathy is a key skill to enhance our human relations, which means it is good to check in to assess our skills. Ask yourself about your empathy skills so you have a guide for the new year. In...
Why You Should Stop Talking About Your Worries
When you are worried about something, it is natural to want to seek reassurance from loved ones. Reassurance-seeking is an attempt to avoid anxiety by reducing the uncertainty triggering the anxiety. Reassurance-seeking only serves to perpetuate anxiety because avoidance of anxiety keeps anxiety going in the long run. If you...
