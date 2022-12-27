Read full article on original website
Related
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Popculture
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
10 Bands Whose Drummer Is the Only Original Member Left
Believe it or not, there are several bands in rock and metal whose drummer is the only remaining original member of the band. Sure, it doesn't occur too often in the rock world, but it does happen. And truth be told, it takes a very determined drummer to keep a band going all by themselves. It's not quite the same as guitarists who are the only original band member or bassists who are the only original band member.
‘The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards Explains Why He Rarely Uses Guitar Pedals
Keith Richards is one of the most famous guitar players in the world, and the 'Rolling Stones' musician recently shared why he rarely uses guitar pedals in his music.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Fans think Home Alone deleted scene shows Harry and Marv in a new light
Home Alone is one of the most loved Christmas movies. In fact, some of us have watched it so many times we can practically recite every line and scene. The movie follows Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) as he is left home alone at Christmas and is tasked with outsmarting two burglars - Harry and Marv - who have targeted his home.
The 10 heavy metal biographies you need in your life
From Bruce Dickinson and Dave Mustaine to Rob Halford and Dee Snider, these are the must-read accounts of some of heavy music's most iconic names
Christine McVie Did a Residency at a Famous German Club in Her Early Career: ‘I Was Pissed All the Time’
In her early career, Christine McVie did a residency at Hamburg's Star Club, where The Beatles and other acts got their start.
How John Bonham Revolutionized Drumming with a Bike Chain
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham changed everything about drumming with a small bicycle chain.
Tony Iommi Says Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums Will Be Reissued in 2023
There's a lot of new rock and metal music to look forward to that'll come out in 2023, but we'll also be getting some special reissues as well, especially from Black Sabbath. Tony Iommi has confirmed that the band's albums featuring Tony Martin will be re-released sometime in the next year.
musictimes.com
KK Downing Almost Missed Judas Priest's Induction: 'It's a Lot of Fuss'
K.K. Downing initially did not want to join Judas Priest in its historic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction. Judas Priest's fans finally saw the original members of the band on one stage again during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on Nov. 5. The current members - Rob Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed its former members, K.K. Downing and Les Binks, to the stage, as well.
Sabaton Singer Joakim Broden Explains How Bands Are Losing Money on Sold Out Shows
The touring/live music situation isn't all that great right now. At the same time that fans are paying record prices for concert tickets, countless bands are also losing money on the road and Sabaton singer Joakim Broden explains how and why this is happening, despite sold out shows. Recently, underground...
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne's Illnesses: Rocker Struggling More in Last 4 Years Due to Health Issues
Ozzy Osbourne shared the struggles he went through over the last few years. The Prince of Darkness recently sparked concerns about his health as he looked frailer than ever in his recent public outing. Aside from his own issues, he and his family also faced a problem after his wife, Sharon Osbourne, was hospitalized following a medical emergency.
Watch Fan Breathe Fire in the Pit During Pantera’s Knotfest Chile Set
During Pantera's Knotfest Chile set, one fan breathed fire in the put as the band played the Vulgar Display of Power favorite "This Love," sending flames sky-high in a dangerous but cool stunt. We've all heard the general rules of the mosh put before, right? If someone falls down you...
Pantera Announce First U.S. Show at 2023 Festival
Pantera have been steadily adding dates for their concert celebration of the band in recent months, but so far everything has been outside of the U.S. That's no longer the case as the first Pantera celebration performance in the United States has been announced, with the group taking part in the 2023 Rock Fest bill next summer.
A New Randy Rhoads Guitar Pedal Is Coming in 2023
Yesterday (Dec. 6) would've been the late, great Randy Rhoads' 66th birthday, and to commemorate his legacy, his family teamed up with Dunlop for a brand new guitar pedal that's coming in 2023. The news of the new pedal, which has been named the Randy Rhoads Distortion Plus, came from...
Here are all the metal bands Rob Halford loves, according to Rob Halford
Black Sabbath, Metallica, Ghost, Babymetal – Rob Halford has been repping metal for decades
Robert Trujillo Was Still Learning Song Arrangement During Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Video Shoot
In a behind-the-scenes video documenting the shoot for Metallica's "Lux Æterna," bassist Robert Trujillo seems to be still learning the song. In "Metallica: Lux Æterna (Behind the Video,)" the keeper of Metallica's low end says (referring to the song playback), "It tricked me." The making-of-type video begins with...
Noisecreep
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0